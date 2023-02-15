Going against former assistant coach for the Princeton boys basketball team, now coach Monticello boys basketball in Dillon Naumann, gives a little more juice to the Magic and Tigers’ clashes on the hardwood.

Princeton’s James Lutgen guards the ball during the game versus the Monticello Magic on Friday, Feb. 10. The Tigers won the contest by a 77-53 tally.

“Dillon’s a great coach and obviously a great friend of mine,” said Tigers coach Brett Cloutier. “It’s good to go against him but I’m pretty competitive so you can’t let that thought creep in there when you are going against him.”

Dillon Naumann, a former member of the Princeton boys basketball team’s coaching staff, mans Monticello. 
