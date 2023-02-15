Going against former assistant coach for the Princeton boys basketball team, now coach Monticello boys basketball in Dillon Naumann, gives a little more juice to the Magic and Tigers’ clashes on the hardwood.
“Dillon’s a great coach and obviously a great friend of mine,” said Tigers coach Brett Cloutier. “It’s good to go against him but I’m pretty competitive so you can’t let that thought creep in there when you are going against him.”
Princeton didn’t let that former connection dissuade them from its goal, powering past the Magic by a 77-53 margin on Friday, Feb. 10, on the Tigers’ court.
“We took care of business and got the job done,” said senior guard Zach Andresen. “He used to coach us so they were hungry to beat us and we were hungry to beat them so it was really nice to win.”
As the Magic came into the contest with 13 straight losses, the Tigers wasted no time to jump ahead versus the Mississippi 8 foe. Princeton led 18-6 following an Aaron Keykal finish down low plus the foul.
Monticello responded with a 3-pointer to cut the lead back down to single digits before Princeton built some separation, going on to outscore the Magic by 14 points for the remainder of the half, leading 50-27 into the break.
“Against a team like that, we could really apply the pressure and put some points on the board to extend our lead,” said Andresen.
The Tigers’ lead got to as many as 38 points in the second half before Princeton emptied the bench, coasting to the victory.
“Our guys took care of business. I was really happy with our effort and making those plays,” said Cloutier.
A three-headed attack by the Tigers powered the offense with Keykal, Cooper Drews and Graham Peterson all provided some fire power. Keykal and Drews each had double-doubles in the win. Keykal totaled 25 points and 15 boards while Drews added 24 of his own with 13 rebounds. As for Peterson, the senior guard tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Brayden Dollard and Koen Schlangen each had 14 points in the loss for Monticello.
The win was the seventh in a row for the Tigers as they improved to 17-3 on the season thus far. Also at 9-1 in the Mississppi 8, Princeton holds a two game lead over Cambridge-Isanti and St. Francis in the chase for the conference crown.
Next for the Tigers was a contest against one of those team chasing them in the conference standing in the Saints.
St. Francis, led by senior and University of North Dakota basketball commit in Matt Bothun, is 7-3 in its last 10 games, including a 7-point loss to the Tigers during the stretch.
If Princeton can take care of itself, Andresen is confident Princeton will walk away victorious.
“If we execute, it’s going to go well for us,” he said.
The Saints and Tigers played on Feb. 14, at Princeton. The contest was not completed prior to the Union-Times’ deadline.
