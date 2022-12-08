In years past, once the Princeton boys basketball team gets rolling, it’s hard to stop.
The season opener on Dec. 2 against the Zimmerman Thunder showed that this year’s team will likely follow that trend as the Tigers opened with a 98-67 home win over the rival to the south.
Though eventually running away with the ballgame, the Tigers looked to be working out some anxious energy early on, said Tigers coach Brett Cloutier.
“They (Zimmerman) looked a little bit more comfortable early. I think our guys had that first game jitters and first game energy and excitement; we didn’t get really rolling right away,” said Cloutier.
“Hats off to Zimmerman, they came ready to play right away.”
The Thunder jumped out to the early 7-5 lead before the Tigers came roaring to life.
Over the remaining 13:43 minutes of the first half, Princeton outscored the Thunder 38-14 to lead by 22 points into the intermission.
Back for the second half, the slow start that the Tigers experienced to begin the game again reared its head.
“We got a little bit too loose with some transition possessions,” said Cloutier as Zimmerman cut the lead to 53-42 with 12:25 to go in the game.
But almost as quickly as the Thunder struck, the Tigers clawed right back keyed by their seniors. Zach Andresen nailed a corner three followed by an Aaron Keykal put back and dribble drive from the top of the arc for the score to rally back versus Zimmerman with a quick 7-2 spurt.
The Thunder continued to hang around but the Princeton senior class continued to will the Tigers to clap back every time Zimmerman tried to get back into the game.
“Our seniors stepped up and hit shots when they needed to,” said Cloutier.
A deep three-pointer by Andresen built the lead to 22 points with 6:33 left as the Thunder never cut it to less than 20 the rest of the way in the victory for the Tigers.
Keyal starred in the season opening victory for Princeton as the senior was a constant force inside with 26 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks on the night.
Though sounding cliché, the work put in behind the scenes really allowed Keykal to have such a strong opener, said Cloutier.
“The work he put in when no one was watching really put him in that spot to have a breakout performance on night one,” he said, also attributing a unique guard-like skill set that Keykal presents to the monster performance.
Keykal was joined by two fellow seniors with big nights in both Cooper Drews and Andresen.
Drews had a near triple double and led the Tigers in scoring with a line of 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists while Andresen added 20 points. The win was also the 150th of Cloutier’s career for Princeton.
The Tigers were next in action on Dec. 6, traveling to St. Cloud to battle the Apollo Eagles followed by a big contest for Princeton.
Heading to Hopkins High School, the Tigers will play in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic taking on St. Thomas Academy.
“It’s exciting to be a part of that opportunity,” said Cloutier. “If Breakdown calls and they want you to be a part of their event, we just say yes and we figure out the bus situation later. It’s always a good opportunity and good exposure for our guys.”
Taking on the Cadets, who are led by former NBA player in coach Khalid El-Amin, figures to be a good early season test for the Tigers to see how they stack up. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
