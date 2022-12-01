Head Coach: Rob Lark
2021-2022 season: Last season on the court for the Princeton girls basketball team, the Tigers were keyed heavily by senior Madison James.
“Last season, we were led by Maddie James. A lot of everything was ran through her,” said coach Rob Lark.
Riding James, Princeton advanced to the Section 5AAA Semifinals before falling to state runner-up in the Becker Bulldogs. The end of the year also brought a closing to the careers of James, Madisyn Grudem, Kaitlyn Sautter and Tess Jungroth.
Key returners: Losing a big core of the team from last season, the Tigers bring back some talent, said Lark.
“We have some great girls back here,” said the new head coach.
Myranda Griesert will be a big part to the tribe of Tigers on to the court, said Lark.
“She is one of our returning seniors and will be a leader for us,” he said, as the senior had 18 points in the season opener versus Duluth East.
Lillian Tidrick, a freshman for the team, joins Griesert as a name to watch for.
“She’s another one who will be a leader and will be one to look up to,” said Lark.
Forwards for Princeton back with some experience have both Madeline Hallberg and Lola Meyer aiming to help the Tigers this season.
What to watch for: With the departure of the 2022 class, people outside the program might anticipate a down season for the Tigers. Lark disagrees with that take.
“People tend to say it’s a rebuild year, but I don’t agree,” he said. “It’s a very young team but a very spirited team.”
Getting the younger players up to the speed of the varsity game will also be one of the biggest keys to the season, Lark agreed.
