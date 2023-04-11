Princeton basketball’s Nick Nowak coaches up the group during the season for the Tigers. Nowak was recently honored for his effort this year with the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year award.
Leading the charge for the Princeton boys basketball program, coach Brett Cloutier makes it well-aware that it’s not a one man job that has helped the Tigers to the lofty heights they have reached over the past handful of years that includes three section titles and five Mississippi 8 Conference crowns.
“We wouldn’t be as good as we are without the assistant coaches or the players in our program,” said Cloutier.
This season was no different for the Tigers, noticed by their peers, as assistant coach Nick Nowak hauled in the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year award joined by seniors Cooper Drews, Aaron Keykal and Graham Peterson with Mississippi 8 All-Conference selections.
First hearing the news from Cloutier, Nowak was grateful of the selection.
“Brett called me and told me after the vote and I was excited and honored,” said Nowak, also attributing the success to the program as a whole. “It is 100 percent a program award and I’m just one part of a lot of really key people that are involved in this.”
Cloutier agreed with Nowak’s take. “It speaks volumes to the knowledge that is in the room,” he said, crediting the rest of the coaching staff. “You have to be able to push each other on stuff and our whole staff does a good job on that. They help me be way better every single year. Really lucky to have the group that I have, Nick especially.”
It all starts at the top, said Nowak.
“He (Cloutier) is undoubtedly, one of the top high school coaches in the state.”
Into the fifth year of his second stint on the Princeton coaching staff, Nowak has grown his role each season on his way to the recognition, Cloutier said.
“He just really expanded his role and how valuable he is to our program,” said Cloutier, with Nowak providing more defensive responsibility, scouting and game preparation for opponents.
Nowak is the second Princeton assistant coach in the last four years to receive the award, joining now Monticello head coach Dillon Naumann with the honor.
“To be anywhere near the caliber of coach that Dillon Naumann was here in Princeton is an honor. His technical knowledge and understanding of the game is superior,” said Nowak.
Trio awarded
While the coaching staff was rightfully awarded, a trio of Tigers joined the cause.
Drews, Keykal and Peterson each claimed all-conference awards thanks to strong seasons for the team that went 22-6 and advanced to another section final before falling to St. Francis.
Drews, the Tigers new all-time leading scorer, averaged 25.9 points a game, adding in 8.7 rebounds and six assists on the way to the honor. Keykal, who recently committed to continue his basketball career at the College of St. Scholastica, received the award thanks to averaging a double-double a night at 18.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest.
As for Peterson, the senior guard was selected after his 14.5 point average.
Hard work led to the success on the court, said Cloutier.
“The common theme for those three guys is the work they put in when no one was watching. If that was weightlifting, playing basketball, keeping themselves physically fit and physically active, watching film; those three guys put in a lot of time. What you see for 36 minutes on a game night is just the tip of the iceberg,” Cloutier said.
Just missing out on joining the trio had Zach Andresen and Christian Williams, with the seniors earning all-conference honorable mentions.
Drews, Keykal, James Lutgen and Noah Stencel also exceled in the classroom as each was all-conference academic. Drews and Keykal took that honor a step further, receiving academic all-state.
Drews suits up
Getting to take the court one last time in the Princeton boys basketball jersey, Drews competed in the MBCA All-Star Series, showcasing the seniors around the state on Saturday, April 1, at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Drews was part of the Gold team, splitting a pair of contests.
