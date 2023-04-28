The season started with a bang for the Princeton Tigers baseball team on Tuesday, April 18, versus Becker at Solhiem Veterans Field.

Down 2-0 after the top of the first, the Tigers stormed back with seven runs, punctuated by a Ryan Krone home run, helping the team get past the Bulldogs by a 9-3 final in the season opener. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Becker but the game was moved to Princeton due to field conditions.

Load comments