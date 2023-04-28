Princeton’s Ryan Krone had a day at the plate for the Tigers in the team’s season-opening 9-3 victory over the Becker Bulldogs on Tuesday, April 18. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Becker but was moved due to field conditions
Princeton’s Ryan Krone had a day at the plate for the Tigers in the team’s season-opening 9-3 victory over the Becker Bulldogs on Tuesday, April 18. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Becker but was moved due to field conditions
Photo by Michael Pappas / Union-Times
Tyler Peters strides towards home plate in the April 18 contest versus Becker. Peters went a strong four innings to pick up the win for Princeton in the season opener.
The season started with a bang for the Princeton Tigers baseball team on Tuesday, April 18, versus Becker at Solhiem Veterans Field.
Down 2-0 after the top of the first, the Tigers stormed back with seven runs, punctuated by a Ryan Krone home run, helping the team get past the Bulldogs by a 9-3 final in the season opener. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Becker but the game was moved to Princeton due to field conditions.
Able to knock off Becker to get into the win column, coach Jordan Neubauer was pleased to kick off the season on the right foot despite some miscues, he said.
“It’s always good to beat Becker,” said Neubauer. “There’s some stuff we have to clean up but overall, that’s a section and conference opponent that you just beat.”
Some of those opportunities to improve next time out came to be in the first inning where Princeton starting pitcher in junior Tyler Peters ran into some issues with control. Becker worked a pair of walks versus Peters, seeing both runs come home to give the Bulldogs the early 2-0 advantage.
Staked to the early lead, the Tigers wasted no time to immediately claw into the advantage and then some. Powered by Krone’s big blast to right field, in what was the senior’s first at-bat of the season, Princeton’s offense surged.
Krone wasn’t initially sure if he had enough on the swing to push the ball over the fence, he said.
“Off the bat, I couldn’t tell,” Krone stated.
“I hit it right into the sun so I was hustling then Kinney told me that it was gone and I could slow down.”
By the time the dust settled, the Tigers had plated seven runs and turned the disadvantage into a lead. Good at-bats were crucial in the first inning, said Neubauer.
“Guys were just taking good at-bats and putting the ball in play. If you can put the ball in play against high school defenses, typically, you are in good shape,” Neubauer said.
Becker did answer with another unearned run in the top of the second off of Peters before the Tigers’ bats retorted. Krone picked up another RBI in the bottom half of the inning to push the score to 9-3 in favor of the Tigers.
From there, Peters was able to execute his gameplan, putting up back-to-back shutout innings to finish his day on the mound with four strong innings.
“I was trying to pound the zone and get ahead early. Fell short a little bit here and there but battled back,” said Peters, who closed his day three strikeouts and two earned runs in what would result in the junior earning the victory.
Back for the top of the fifth, Peters was relieved by Mason Beltrand, making his return from last season’s year-ending Tommy John Surgery.
Beltrand, a senior and baseball commit to Winona State University, performed well in his return with two shutout innings and five strikeouts.
“It was nice to see Mason back on the hill since his surgery,” said Neubauer, as the game stayed at 9-3 into the seventh.
Closing the game down had Lucas Olson earned the nod with the junior tossing a shutout top of the seventh to seal win.
“We’ve always been kind of close with them, a little bit of a rivalry, but we handled them tonight,” said Krone on the victory.
Krone paced the Princeton offense by picking up two hits and three RBIs in the win. Lane Olson and Eli Gibbs also added a pair of hits for the Tigers.
The game was unfortunately the only contest Princeton was able to squeeze in as poor weather caused the slate for the rest of the week to be pushed back.
Hoping to avoid reschedules, the Tigers aimed to compete again on Tuesday, April 25, hosting North Branch for a doubleheader at Solheim. The games were not completed at the Union-Times’ deadline.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.