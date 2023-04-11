Head coach: Jordan Neubauer
2022 season: The Princeton baseball team came out roaring in 2022, securing a Mississippi 8 Conference title before a running out of steam into the Section 5AAA Playoffs.
Head coach: Jordan Neubauer
2022 season: The Princeton baseball team came out roaring in 2022, securing a Mississippi 8 Conference title before a running out of steam into the Section 5AAA Playoffs.
“We had a good regular season but the postseason didn’t go as planned,” said coach Jordan Neubauer as the team lost key pitcher and middle of the order bat in Mason Beltrand prior to the postseason. “We had a bad break that ending up snow balling a little bit in the section.”
Key returners: Princeton will have a bit of a different look from last season’s squad that won a conference title for the program for the first time since the 1980s.
Gone from the team will be senior pitcher and inning eater in Kevin Rahe along with Adam Johaneson and Daniel Minks as two key players both at the plate and in the field.
Despite losing the players who all went on to play at the next level, Neubauer likes the group that is back in 2023.
“I think we have some pretty good guys that were sophomores and juniors last year that are going to step into those roles and flourish,” Neubauer said.
At the top of the list of those back is Eli Gibbs, off a strong summer season for the Tigers, who will be a big bat in the middle of the lineup. Joining Gibbs as names to watch for will be Eli Christopher and Lane Olson, who each also produced well following the spring season both on the mound and at the plate.
Also back for the Tigers, working his way nearly all the way back from offseason surgery, is Mason Beltrand.
“He’s been looking really good and he’s been working super hard to get back into playing condition,” said Neubauer on Beltrand’s return as the senior Winona State commit is set to be back when the season kicks off.
Senior Ryan Krone is another name to watch for as he expects to provide both pitching and offense for the Tigers into the new season.
What to watch for: Though baseball can be a strange game sometimes, the talent back has Neubauer believing the team can repeat as conference champs.
“I would expect us to compete for a Mississippi 8 championship again. I think we have the guys to do it and I think that is the goal of the room,” he said.
To help combat some of the bad bounces and luck that can pop up in a season is the team’s commitment to the process, said Neubauer.
“We got a group of guys that are really committed to the process and doing things well, doing things correctly and they practice hard and play hard,” he said. “Hopefully that translates into wins.”
Princeton waits to see if that will be the case with the season yet to kickoff due to poor spring weather conditions.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.