It was a barnburner in the Princeton pool on Thursday, Jan. 19 between the Tigers and Chisago Lakes boy swim and diving team.
“The score was close the entire time and there were many races that ended in a battle,” said Tigers coach Lindsy Paurus.
It was a barnburner in the Princeton pool on Thursday, Jan. 19 between the Tigers and Chisago Lakes boy swim and diving team.
“The score was close the entire time and there were many races that ended in a battle,” said Tigers coach Lindsy Paurus.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Wildcats reigned supreme in a battle of the cats, claiming the 96-87 Mississippi 8 victory.
Despite the result, Paurus was pleased with that the Tigers demonstrated in the pool.
“This was a fantastic meet,” Paurus said.
The back and forth battle between Chisago Lakes and the Tigers started right away as Princeton surged ahead thanks to a victory by the 200-yard medley relay as Matthew Fouquette, Pau Valdivieso, Brennan Close and Cadyn Miller powered the team to first and an 8-6 lead after finishing in 1:51.45.
Valdivieso, just a couple races later, earned a solo first place spot in the 200 Individual Medley after completing the race in 2:17.56 to keep the Tigers ahead before Chisago Lakes started rolling.
From leading 25-21, the Wildcats won a string of races to lead 76-61, surging ahead of the Tigers.
Fouquette and Close each picked up solo victories in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke to inch Princeton back 88-81. Fouquette won his race via a 1:03.50 while Close dropped two seconds in the meet off of his previous best time in swimming a 1:10.21.
That would be as close as the Tigers got, however, as Chisago Lakes won the 400 freestyle relay to seal the win.
Reaching section cuts in the meet had Cadyn Miller in the 200 freestyle at 2:07.23. Owen Estenson also met the section cut in the 100 breaststroke, doing so at the junior varsity level.
Princeton, aiming to keep progressing forward following the loss to the Wildcat, will next dive into the pool on Thursday, Jan. 26 as another battle against a Mississippi 8 foe awaits. The Tigers will head to the Monticello Middle School, battling with the Magic, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Following the meet against Monticello, Princeton is again back in action on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Cambridge-Isanti for the Bluejackets’ Invitational. The meet in Cambridge is set to begin at 1 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.