The Princeton/Becker-Big Lake girls hockey co-op ended their regular season on Saturday, Feb. 4 by suffering a 4-0 loss to Duluth at Princeton’s First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The loss was the 11th loss in a row for the Tigers.
From the opening jump, the Northern Stars kept the pressure on PBBL, outshooting the team by an 18-3 margin in the opening period. However, thanks to senior goaltender Shelby Ulm and her flawless performance, the game headed to the second period still knotted at 0.
Duluth applied even further pressure on Ulm, racking up 23 more shots in the second, finally solving the Princeton netminder to the tune of three goals to take a commanding advantage to the second intermission.
Back for the third and final period, the Northern Stars quickly built upon their lead just 26 seconds into the frame, skating to the shutout victory for Duluth.
The Tigers were outshot 50-11 in the game, with Ulm suffering the loss after tallying 46 saves.
With the defeat, the Tigers, after starting the season 1-2, have now gone 0-22-1 and haven’t won a contest since November.
PBBL and Duluth’s contest was originally scheduled for the day prior, but cold weather canceled school for the Northern Stars to force the game to Saturday.
Section 7AA playoffs begin
Though currently on a losing skid, the Tigers Section 7AA Play-In round match up presents an opportunity to snap that streak as the Northern Tier Stars stand in the way.
The meeting against the will be the third of the season for the teams, with Northern Tier holding 2-0 and 6-1 victories over PBBL. The Stars are the eighth seed in the bracket while the Tigers were given the ninth.
PBBL and Northern Tier played on Feb. 7, at the Isanti Ice Arena with the season on the line for both teams. The contest was not completed before the Union-Times’ deadline.
If the Tigers are able to pull the upset, they would move on section quarterfinals, taking on top-seeded Andover at Andover Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Huskies are 22-3 and ranked among the top-5 in all of Class AA.
Northern Tier 1, Tigers 0
The Northern Tier Stars made it three victories on the year versus the Tigers, this time ending PBBL's season, defeating the team 1-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The Stars scored a goal in the first period that held up to be the game-winner in the Section 7AA Play-In game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.