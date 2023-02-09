Sports P GHOC falls to Duluth.jpg

The Princeton/Becker-Big Lake girls hockey co-op began the Section 7AA Playoffs on Feb. 7.

 Photo by Michael Pappas / Union-Times

The Princeton/Becker-Big Lake girls hockey co-op ended their regular season on Saturday, Feb. 4 by suffering a 4-0 loss to Duluth at Princeton’s First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The loss was the 11th loss in a row for the Tigers.

From the opening jump, the Northern Stars kept the pressure on PBBL, outshooting the team by an 18-3 margin in the opening period. However, thanks to senior goaltender Shelby Ulm and her flawless performance, the game headed to the second period still knotted at 0.

