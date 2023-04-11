Head coach: Derek Hasselberg
2022 season: The Princeton girls golf team was unable to field a full varsity lineup last season with seniors Avery Romann and Madeline Whitcomb pacing the pack on the course.
Princeton’s duo in Romann and Whitcomb saw their seasons come to an end in the MSHSL Girls Section 7AAA Tournament.
Key returners: With the loss of the two seniors from last season, the Tigers were not able to retain any girl golfers from last year’s team.
“With our girls team, we have so many changes,” said coach Derek Hasselberg.
As no golfers are back for the Tigers, youth will play a big role in how Princeton fairs on the links.
What to watch for: Like last season, Princeton may not have the numbers to trot out a full varsity lineup, said Hasselberg.
“We are looking pretty thin on numbers were we might not be able to post a team score. We just don’t have that many girls signed up for golf at this time,” he said.
Keeping that in mind, Hasselberg has simple expectations for the season, just looking to get some Tigers key varsity experience.
“It’s going to be a young squad,” he said. “We’ll find spot for them. If we have some individuals playing varsity, or some individuals playing JV, we’ll find a good fit for them. Seeing steady improvement, enjoying the game and taking that away from the season.”
Princeton eagerly awaits the chance to get outside as courses still appear a way away from allowing the Tigers to get in full rounds.
