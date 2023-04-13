In the first season under coach Rob Lark, there was a lot of growth for the Princeton girls basketball team.
The season, which the young Tigers team came into with a lot of question marks after a strong senior class departed in the offseason, saw Princeton match the previous year’s win total at 10 and again claim a section playoff contest before falling to Becker for the second consecutive year.
Along with holding steady despite trotting out a team made of mostly underclassmen came some all-conference honors for the team.
Leading the pack for Princeton had guard Lillian Tidrick as the Tigers’ representative on the Mississippi 8 All-Conference team with the freshman taking home the honors. She was joined by guards Myranda Griesert and Sadie Meyer as fellow teammates to take home awards, with each obtaining all-conference honorable mentions.
For Tidrick, the accolade was rightfully given to the underclassman, said Lark.
“She worked her butt off the whole season,” he said, adding a wrinkle to the player’s impressive averages of 14.1 point and five rebounds per game. “She was the person everybody planned for when they played against us.”
Tidrick also added over a steal and a half a night for Princeton.
Though mostly led by younger players, one of the three seniors in Griesert played a vital role, paying off with the all-conference honorable mention, Lark said.
“She was our captain and our leader. She played every single game,” said the coach on the instrumental piece that Griesert was to the team. Griesert also averaged over eight points to go along with two assists a night to lead the team in the category.
Closing out the awards for performance on the court was Meyer. Meyer, a lightning-fast freshman point guard for the Tigers, helped spell the offense at times to pick up the selection.
“Coming off the bench as a freshman, she provided that spark and was instant offense,” said Lark on Meyer’s play. The guard finished as the third-leading scorer on the team with just a hair under seven points a game.
Meyer’s productivity provided more than just points on the court, with the team giving the soon-to-be sophomore a big role for next year.
“She is part of the core of the future so we are naming her a captain as sophomore. That’s how much we believe in her and her leadership ability,” said Lark.
For their work in the classroom, Tidrick and Griesert along with Madeline Hallberg, Kelsy Siercks, Allison Carlson, Kyleigh Noble each was Mississippi 8 Academic All-Conference.
Now closing the books on the 2022-2023 season for the Tigers girls basketball team, Princeton will say goodbye to three seniors in Griesert, Hallberg and Nevaeh Triebernig.
