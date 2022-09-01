 Skip to main content
Three new teachers join the Milaca Schools team

Milaca new teachers.jpg
Pictured are the three new teachers for Milaca High School alongside two representatives from the First National Bank of Milaca which sponsored the new teacher breakfast on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Milaca’s Stones Throw Golf Course. From left to right is special education teacher Mary Strohmayer, First National Bank of Milaca marketing manager Megan Oldakowski, First National Bank of Milaca president Rachelle Nelson, school counselor Caprice Larson, and high school health and physical education instructor Jackie Keller.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

With the back to school season in full swing, and the first day back quickly approaching, Milaca Public Schools held a breakfast for its new teachers to welcome them to the school district.

Sponsored by the First National Bank of Milaca, the breakfast was held at Stones Throw Golf Course in Milaca on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

