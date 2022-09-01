 Skip to main content
This is Princeton

Ben Barton

Ben Barton 

Several years ago I saw Princeton, Minnesota listed as a “hidden gem” on one of those “best places to live” lists. And they were right—Princeton is a great place to live. But it’s not such a ‘hidden’ gem anymore!

We’re growing! People want to live here, families want their kids to attend Princeton Public Schools, and that’s a great thing. In the school district, we’ve seen an increased enrollment of more than 150 kids over what we anticipated. We’re excited to welcome all of our new Tigers and we can’t wait to get started on the 2022-2023 school year.

