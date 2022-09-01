This is Princeton

Several years ago I saw Princeton, Minnesota listed as a “hidden gem” on one of those “best places to live” lists. And they were right—Princeton is a great place to live. But it’s not such a ‘hidden’ gem anymore!
We’re growing! People want to live here, families want their kids to attend Princeton Public Schools, and that’s a great thing. In the school district, we’ve seen an increased enrollment of more than 150 kids over what we anticipated. We’re excited to welcome all of our new Tigers and we can’t wait to get started on the 2022-2023 school year.
Increased student enrollment means additional hiring, and we’re excited to welcome more than 20 new teachers and staff members to our team. We know that staffing shortages have hit hard everywhere, but the reputation of our schools has protected us from the worst of it. We’re so grateful for the community support we receive to keep providing students with high-quality educational experiences.
Although our hallways are a little tighter this year, our goal remains the same: provide an excellent education to every student. The past two years have been full of interruptions and distractions. We are looking forward to focusing on what we do best—teaching our students and serving our community. Our mission is to develop in every learner the ability to succeed in an ever-changing world, and we’re ready to face that challenge head-on.
We’re continuing to develop our Career Academies at Princeton High School. Students pursue their interests in one of six Academies: Agriculture and Natural Resources; Business; Communications; Engineering, Manufacturing, and Technology; Health Sciences; Human Services; and Information Systems. If you can be a guest instructor, mentor or business partner, please contact Principal Muckenhirn at barbara.muckenhirn@isd477.org.
Students will be both career and college-ready when they graduate. And as we watch our not-so-hidden gem of a community grow, we’re excited for all the opportunities our students will have to make a real impact right here at home. This is Princeton, and it’s a great place to work, learn and grow.
Ben Barton is the superintendent of the Princeton School District.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.