The spirit of Rotary remains strong in Princeton

It’s been a couple years now since the Princeton Rotary Club disbanded.
But did you know a handful of loyal former Princeton Rotarians are still “serving above self” in our community and around the world?
I’m a two-term Princeton Rotary president and am now the president-elect of the Rotary Club of Monticello. I’m proud of that fact that Rotary is making an impact in the world long after the club folded. It’s a true tribute to those who proudly wore the blue and yellow of Rotary in our community for all those years.
All you need to do to understand Rotary’s impact in this community is to take a look at one of the club’s last projects: the handicap-accessible fishing pier along the Rum River in Princeton’s Riverside Park.
The Princeton Rotary Club, in 2018, was successful in obtaining a district grant, which allowed the club to make a substantial financial commitment towards constructing the fishing pier. A bronze plaque with the Rotary logo and Rotary’s 4-Way Test memorializes the Princeton Rotary Club at the site.
Did you also know that the Princeton Rotary Club had a long tradition of providing scholarships tp Princeton High School seniors.
This year that tradition still continued when former members of the Princeton Rotary Club teamed with the scholarship foundation to present a “Rotary and Princeton Scholarship Foundation” scholarship Princeton High School senior Emma Christensen.
Just last week some former Rotary members received an update on one of our longstanding projects that remains alive and well: Our helping of fledging entrepreneurs, mostly in Third World countries, who are trying to get businesses off the ground. Our donations are made through KIVA and have been managed for years by Pastor Bill Yueill. Prior to Bill, the project was managed for years by Paul Kinneberg.
KIVA is a system that allows the former Rotary members to make loans to borrowers whose stories inspire us. The borrowers repay us through KIVA (They have a 96% repayment rate) and then the money is reinvested,
It was in 2008 that Tim Kavanaugh made possible a grant of $840 from Federated Co-Ops and Land O’ Lakes that the Princeton Rotary Club used to make modest loans through KIVA. Members brought the fund up to $1,000.
By the time the Princeton Rotary Club dissolved in June of 2020, 305 entrepreneurs in 56 countries had been helped by the Princeton Rotary Club- with repayments often made in pennies at a time.
That initial $1,000 has generated loans of about $14,000.
Currently our Princeton group is aiding:
• A 50-year-old woman in the Congo who obtains and sells medicine in her village.
• A Michigan woman who needed help raising capital to purchase equipment to meet the future production needs of her family peanut brittle business.
• A Delaware man who opened an aquarium store and aquarium maintenance service who faced a crisis after the unset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• We helped by a refrigerator for Madame Seynabou, a 61 years old widow and mother of seven in Senegal who operates an ice cream and gelato retail business
• Nicolae, a man in Moldova, who used a loan to renovate the heating system in the house to improve his family’s living conditions.
• Mhmoud in Palestine, who’s loan helped him to buy a sewing machine, yarns, silk, and fabrics for his work. He works in the public sector where he earns a low income that barely covers his family’s basic needs. His sewing supplements his income.
• Waleed in Palestine, who used a loan to buy construction tools and supplies needed for his work.
The Princeton Rotary Club came a long way since Nov. 17, 1980 when the Elk River Rotary Club celebrated its 75th Anniversary by helping charter the Princeton Rotary Club.
Forty-two years later, the club has now been disbanded for two years, but the impact by its former members continues to be felt in our community and is one of the reasons that I am personally proud to be a Rotarian.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Union-Times and the Monticello Times. He served two years as president of the Princeton Rotary Club, was an assistant district governor in Princeton’s District 5950 and district governor coordinator for Monticello’s District 5950. He most recently served as the public image chair for District 5950 and is currently the president-elect of the Monticello Rotary Club.
