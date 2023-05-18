The return of rat rods at Princeton’s Car Show and Swap Meet

The Princeton Car Show and Swap Meet is returning to the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds for its 14th year on Saturday, May 20.
The event got its start in 2010 when Steve Thaemert wanted to bring similar events from the Twin Cities to Princeton.
“I started that back in 2010 because I was always traveling to the state fairgrounds and I thought, ‘Why can’t we have one up here?’” Thaemert said. “Other car people talked about starting something, well, I actually went out and did it on my own.”
Around the same time, Thaemert and one of his sons started Rat Rod Magazine to teach people about rat rods and other vintage vehicles.
“My oldest son said, ‘Dad, how would you like to start a magazine?’ I thought it was a cool idea. He put this magazine together, he has the knowledge and the talent and I had the money. It’s been intriguing to a lot of people,” Thaemert said. “Who would start a magazine when magazines are dropping? But people still loved it.”
Since then, Thaemert and his son have sold their ownership of the magazine. However, the magazine is still in operation.
This year at the Princeton Car Show and Swap Meet, Rat Rod Magazine will be featured at the event with its own booth.
Magazine personnel will take videos of the event and hold its own contest during the car show. The winner of the contest will be featured in Rat Rod Magazine.
When the car show and swap meet first started in Princeton, Thaemert recalled people attending the event to learn what a rat rod was.
“I remember the first time we had rat rods when we did our debut with the magazine, and people came just to see what a rat rod was,” Thaemert said. “The first year people didn’t know what to think.”
That quickly changed as the event grew traction. By 2016, six years after the event’s debut, the fairgrounds saw enough traffic that food vendors sold out, according to Thaemert. The event also had to start placing restrictions on the age of the vehicles entered into the car show due to the increased interest and to reduce the number of modern day cars entered into the show.
This year, the event is expanding those restrictions to include vehicles made in 1990 and older, as opposed to 1985 and older.
Other features of the event will include the swap meet where vendors can set up a variety of items for sale, musical entertainment by Jake Crooks Acoustic Show starting around noon on the main stage, awards including the coolest parts-hauler, and people are invited to attend dressed in the rockabilly style of the 1950s.
“I’m really excited. It’s looking like a beautiful day, which I’m counting on, and we’ve got the magazine coming, and some good food,” Thaemert said. “We get people from Canada that come in. I’m going to guess that people will be coming from other states here, too, because the magazine will be here. My younger son is Matt the Rat and he will make an appearance in character.”
The Zimmerman American Legion Riders will also be in attendance to help run the three entry gates at the event.
The Princeton Car Show and Swap Meet will run from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. General admission to the event is $5 per person with kids ages 12 and under free with an adult.
For more information about the event, contact Steve Thaemert at 612-987-0267.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
