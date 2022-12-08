The Mellow Fellow makes Milaca more mellow

The first THC and CBD shop in Milaca opened its doors on Nov. 22
A business the first of its kind in the area opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Milaca welcomed The Mellow Fellow, a legal THC and CBD shop, to town just in time for the holiday season.
Local residents Joe Opager and his wife Amber Opager jumped to start a new business in Milaca after searching for the perfect opportunity to bring something new to town.
For a while, the Opagers thought about opening a breakfast cafe in Milaca, but when Minnesota law was changed in July to authorize the legal sale of THC edibles, the possibility of opening a legal THC shop instantly drew their attention.
“My wife and I had been looking to start a business here in Milaca for some time. We had looked at some other possible options, just things that the city needs. A breakfast cafe we really need, so that’s something we looked heavily at,” Joe Opager said. “On July 1, when the law changed to allow the sale of THC edibles, we discussed it and were thinking that here is an opportunity, nobody’s done that yet. We didn’t know of anybody in Mille Lacs County who had done that yet, so we started our research from there.”
The Opagers continued to dig into their research, deciding that a THC shop was something they wanted to continue to pursue, so they brought the conversation to Dave Dillan, the mayor of Milaca, and Quinn Rasmussen, Milaca’s chief of police, for advice and discussions on opening the store within city limits.
At the time, the City of Milaca had yet to pass any regulations or ordinances regarding the sale of THC within city limits.
“We met with the mayor here in Milaca to see what laws were in place and how he felt it would be received by the community. He thought and kind of said that it was a legal product now, if you guys don’t do it, somebody’s going to. He suggested I meet with Quinn Rasmussen, the chief of police here in Milaca. So, I met with him as well and listened to any concerns he had,” Joe Opager said. “He had some great thoughts and feedback as well on getting set up as far as keeping everything behind glass and making sure signs were posted everywhere stating 21-plus only.”
The conversations the Opagers initiated with the mayor and the police chief led to the introduction and eventual passing of an ordinance within the city to regulate the sale of THC products. The ordinance was passed in October, and the Opagers were the first applicants to receive a license to sell.
From the initial thought of opening The Mellow Fellow to the day its doors opened was 90 days.
The Mellow Fellow set up shop on Central Ave. in the old Corner Mart and Central Ave. Nutrition building at 205 Central Ave. N.
But the shop is not the stereotypical atmosphere of a cannabis store, there is a distinct lack of tie-dye and the space is bright and clean.
“We’re definitely trying to lower the stigma (around THC). In trying to do that, we’re trying to be a friendly, bright shop that people would feel welcome to come into, so that they aren’t scared or intimidated,” Joe Opager said. “It’s not like the shops of old where they’ve got the bongs and it’s dark and dingy and there’s tie-dye everywhere. We have a well-lit, clean building.”
As a family run store, everyone working at The Mellow Fellow is knowledgeable about all of the products they sell and are willing to answer any questions people may have about the products to help make the store as welcoming as possible.
“Myself and my family are all well-knowledgeable about the product and we’re willing to answer any questions that people have, give recommendations on things like taste, or how it can help certain ailments, just trying to make it as less intrusive and less scary as possible,” Opager said.
The Mellow Fellow sells multiple different types of the legal delta-9 THC edibles in 50 mg packages with five mg per dose whatever form that may take.
“I sell legal Delta-9 THC edibles. They are all 50 mg per package, five mg per dose whether it’s a gummy or a hard candy, or we have seltzers or chocolate bars or mints. We sell a little bit of everything in the edible form and that’s kind of what we want to be known for is our huge selection of edibles,” Joe Opager said. “If gummies aren’t your thing, maybe you’ll like a chocolate bar or one of our seltzers.”
But The Mellow Fellow also offers CBD products which offer the health benefits of the cannabis, without the sensations of the high associated with the THC.
“We sell CBD products as well. So, that offers a lot of the same health benefits of the cannabis, but without the high of the THC. So, you’re still getting the anti-inflammation, anti-anxiety, joint relief, help with sleeping, things like that. Those have been extremely popular this first week as well,” Joe Opager said.
The majority of the products sold at The Mellow Fellow are sourced from wholesalers within the state with the exception of a handful of its items which, according to Opager, has helped their prices to be extremely competitive compared to other similar shops throughout the state.
“My pricing is extremely competitive. I’ve gotten lots of great feedback in this first week. People kind of expected that a small town shop might be a little more expensive than usual, but people are finding products a lot cheaper than they’re used to paying,” Opager said.
Right now, The Mellow Fellow is a walk-in only store, but in the near future, it will be expanded to include online shopping on its website which will be operational within the next month. Its online store will include options for delivery and pick-up from the store’s drive through window.
“If people don’t want to come into the store or have kids in the car, they can place their order online and pick it up conveniently at the window,” Opager said.
In the meantime, The Mellow Fellow is open six days a week and has already seen a couple hundred people through its doors.
“It’s been fantastic. We’ve had a couple hundred people through the doors, everyone’s been extremely positive and happy we’re here,” Opager said. “With the stigma that THC currently has, we were very nervous. We weren’t sure how it was going to be received, but we’ve received hundreds and hundreds of positive comments and people thanking us for carrying some of these products that they were having to travel for. So, it’s been very exciting and very grateful and thrilled to see how this all grows.”
The Mellow Fellow is open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays. To learn more about The Mellow Fellow, visit its Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/36753bc6 or its website once it’s live at https://themellowfellow.shop/.
“We’re just so grateful to the community that has come out and supported us,” Opager said.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
