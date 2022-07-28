 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The joys of a Minnesota summer – and voting

  • 0
Peggy Bakken column logo BW MT

Minnesotans know we need to treasure every summer minute. We are feverishly out and about – boating, swimming, fishing, hiking, biking – you name it, we do it, and with great pleasure and enthusiasm. These beautiful sun-filled days will be gone before we know it, we must enjoy now.

It is a challenge to take time away from the grill, the pool, or the dock to prepare for the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election. Do you really want to spend time reading through voters’ guides and vetting candidates on issues you care about?

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK