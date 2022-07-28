The face behind the wheel at Princeton Speedway

During intermission of the July 22 races, the drivers brought their cars back onto the track for the Meet the Drivers event, drawing large crowds and families with their kids looking for candy and other prizes from the drivers.
One of the drawing points for the Meet the Drivers event was a bike giveaway for the kids in attendance. Most of the bikes were donated by the drivers. Two of the winners, Nevaeh Kalis and Zayden Klein, were very excited to have won their bikes.
As Friday night came to a close, the sound of cars revving their engines echoed through town like mechanical horses. Drivers prepared for the rush of adrenaline that comes with taking a car from zero to one hundred in a matter of seconds, just in time for the Princeton Speedway Friday night races to take shape.
Friday, July 22 was no different. However, the excitement of the crowds followed into intermission for the Princeton Speedway Meet the Drivers event.
Drivers involved in the night’s races were welcomed back onto the track with their cars for the audience and fans of the drivers to join them in their element and get to meet the faces behind the wheels.
One of those drivers was a Princeton native, Ariel Mueller.
Mueller first got into racing after being introduced to it by her step-father when she was 14 years old.
Her step-father, who was also at the event, was racing car number 75.
Mueller races car number two, most recognizable for its stand-out hot pink coloring, and has been racing since 2013.
“It’s a lot of fun, and when you’re on the track my mind literally goes blank. You just get into it,”Mueller said.
All the work that goes into Mueller’s car is done by Mueller herself, including all of the daily maintenance she stated.
“Each track is different. I’ve got to change gears, checking the coolant and tire prep, making sure all your bolts and everything are tight. I do oil changes every three to four nights or depending on if the motor overheats. We have to do tire pressures every night too, and each tire is different,” Mueller said.
Alongside all of the work and time Mueller puts into maintaining her racing car, she also works to better her racing through consistency.
“You’ve got to be consistent. The set-up is very hard with knowing what to do and how to turn. When we’re in the car and you let go of the steering wheel, you turn left, you have to always turn right on the race track,” Mueller said.
Despite the challenges that come with racing cars, Mueller stated she finds the best parts of the endeavor are the adrenaline and the fun.
“I’m getting better and better each year. I love meeting new people and racing against other people as well,” Mueller said.
Mueller averages the Princeton Speedway for their Friday night races almost every week. To learn more about her car or her racing statistics, visit the Princeton Speedway website at http://www.princetonspeedway.com/.
