The excitement of Milaca’s new school year

The weather cools, leaves start to change, and students come back to school. The excitement of the 2022-2023 school year has arrived.
I watched students enter on the first day of school with a mix of anticipation and nerves as they start the school year with new teachers and new experiences. After the first few hours or days, the nervousness calms and the routine of the school year sets in for students, staff, and families. These routines can be an adjustment and can make the first few weeks of school exhausting for all.
Every first day of school is a reminder to me of the great trust families place in the school district by having the most precious members of each family come to school. If you are placing your kindergarten student on the bus or watching your senior drive to school on the first day, it can be difficult. Parents and guardians send their children to school to provide an opportunity for their students to learn and grow. Please know as a school district this great responsibility isn’t taken lightly and it is a great honor to be able to provide opportunities for the students and families of the Milaca communities.
As I start my fourteenth year working for Milaca Public Schools, my third year as Superintendent, I am grateful for the wonderful staff, the community of Milaca, and the surrounding communities. Every year I am amazed by the amount of support and dedication that is provided to our students as a whole.
I continue to look forward to the amazing achievements that will happen for our students through academics, arts, activities, and social interactions as they grow and mature during this 2022-2023 school year.
Thank you for everything you do for our students and I look forward to a great school year.
Dave Wedin is the superintendent of the Milaca School District.
