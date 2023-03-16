 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The day I fought Bud Grant for a shopping cart

  • 0
Peggy Bakken Column Logo MT

When you heard the news that Minnesota’s greatest football coach of all time, Bud Grant, passed away, what memory popped into your head?

Piles of snow at Metropolitan Stadium, no heaters alongside the Vikings bench? Bud and Fran Tarkenton planning the next play? His classic crewcut? That great Mud Bowl upset over the Rams in 1977?

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred