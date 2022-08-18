The best 21 minutes ever in local government

I never saw it coming despite a perceptive eye.
With the city council chambers in Big Lake packed Wednesday, Aug. 10, the citizen’s forum was about to become home to the best 21 minutes in local government.
I had the Big Lake City Council to thank for that.
At city council, school board, and county board meetings, it is customary to prohibit the public from addressing elected officials on matters regarding the upcoming agenda.
However, the city council in Big Lake reversed that policy earlier this year.
With a discussion of setting a moratorium on the sale of THC-infused products on the city council agenda on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 10, the owner of a Big Lake smoke shop and the owners of two CBD retailers were among people who filled the council chambers and, for three minutes each, shared very engaging and valuable information with the council that councilors were able to use later in the evening to make a more-educated decision that resulted in the tabling of an ordinance that would have set a one-year moratorium on the sale, distribution and manufacturing of hemp-based THC products.
It was a discussion and sharing of ideas and information that wouldn’t have happened a couple months ago in Big Lake.
It was a discussion and sharing of ideas and information that wouldn’t have happened in nearly every other government board room across the state.
On August 10 during open forum speakers on the moratorium issue included John Henry, owner of ProFusion CBD + Wellness in St. Cloud and the former owner of ProFusion CBD + Wellness in Big Lake. Henry had incredible insight into the business of selling THC-infused products, as well as information he has gained access to on THC-related ordinances that the City of St. Cloud is close to enacting. Henry shared those proposed ordinances with the Big Lake Council so they could serve as a road map to answers Big Lake leaders might have on THC-related issues.
Also speaking was Todd Witte, owner of ProFusion CBD + Wellness in Big Lake, who shared information on the due diligence he has done as the owner of a CBD shop in order to run a legal business in town.
The most eye-opening information presented to the city council, however, may have come from Stacy Hollenbeck, owner of the Big Lake Smoke Shop.
Hollenbeck provided the council with a large packet of information on the regulation and licensing of THC products, as well as proposals for inspecting the retail operations of businesses that sell, or would sell, THC-infused products.
Hollenbeck shared sales data from her store that showed councilors the impact on sales and revenue a THC moratorium would have. She also shared the potential impact on the employment status a THC moratorium would have on her staff. She also shared details of labeling required on THC-infused products and the certification of product sold in stores regulated by the issuance of certificates of authenticity.
Jeff Zierdt, co-owner and president of Lupulin Brewing Company was on hand to discuss the challenges a THC moratorium would have on his company’s plans to manufacture THC-infused seltzers. Like the stores that sell THC edibles, the financial implications of a THC moratorium could be paralyzing to the brewery.
Without a change this past spring of the city policy governing what can be discussed during open forum , this information would not have been shared with or disseminated by the city council prior to its consideration of a THC moratorium.
Also addressing the city council during open forum was Donald Vierimaa of Big Lake, who shared to issues that were very important to him.
First up was the issue of how intoxicated drivers could be kept off Big Lake roadways. That included administering a breath test at drinking establishments to every cutomer consuming an alcoholic beverage at the time a person pays their bill.
Vierimaa also discussed Minnesota bicycle laws and his opinion that Big Lake should become a sanctuary city where the state’s bicycle laws are not enforced.
Finally, Gloria Vande Brake of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce spoke to update the community and city council on this weekend’s community block party and an upcoming chamber golf scramble.
Yes, there were good discussions had regarding cannabis, THC-infused gummies, chocolates, and beverages, THC-infused alcoholic beverages, a bicycle rider who admittedly rides down the wrong side of the street who doesn’t support stopping at stop signs, giving bonuses to the liquor store manager if per capita liquor sales decrease within the community, the encouraging of city employees to take time away from work to golf, and the enjoyment the city’s youth gets in hitting council members and police officers during water balloon dodgeball at the chamber block party.
I’m serious when I say the 21 minutes of open forum were some of the most educational minutes of my week- and all made possible by the Big Lake City Council’s support of the First Amendment and a desire to not impede on its citizens’ rights to the freedom of speech and expression.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of Monticello Times and the Union-Times of Princeton and Milaca. Reach him by email at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
