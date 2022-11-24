Thankfulness in the schools

School administrations share what their school is thankful for this school year
The Thanksgiving holiday is often recognized as a holiday for family gatherings, home-cooked meals, and a time to be thankful.
In keeping with the holiday, the Union-Times asked local school administration what their schools are thankful for this year. Below are their responses.
Foreston Faith Chirstian School secretary Nicole Butkowski:
“Here at Faith Christian School we are so thankful for the outpouring of community support we receive, from attending our fundraising events, to cheering on our sports teams, to purchasing Savers cards. People have been so generous, and it has allowed our school to continue to thrive. We are thankful for increased enrollment, academic success, and the positive atmosphere at our school. We appreciate our staff, students, and families working together to make Faith Christian School a great place to learn, grow, and work,” Butkowski said.
Milaca Elementary School principal Steve Voshell:
“We are thankful for much at Milaca Elementary School! Students are the reason we bring our best each day. They are the reason we do what we do and we are thankful to have so many wonderful personalities. We are fortunate to benefit from supportive families, local businesses, organizations, and community members. It takes a village and our village has much to offer our students. We are thankful for our staff. The many classrooms and programs bring caring and kindness to the building each school day. Thank you,” Voshell said.
“We are proud of our MES family. Students continue to work hard following an unprecedented interruption with the pandemic. Our student leaders bring new ideas and inspiration to support the culture of respect, responsibility, honesty, and citizenship. It is easy to find examples of good deeds and strong character.”
We are thankful for the time, talents, and resources our entire MES school and community provide for our students. We thank you all for what you do, seen and unseen, to help us be Milaca Elementary School.”
Milaca High School principal Damian Patnode:
“We have a lot of reasons to be grateful this year, and since it is Thanksgiving week, I wanted to share some of those with you. First of all, we have our students. This past weekend, I attended a girls basketball scrimmage, CNA graduation, National Honor Society Induction, and an end of season banquet for the football team. I was in awe of the successful and talented students we have at Milaca High School. The time, energy, and effort they put into these events is amazing,” Patnode said. “Second, we have staff members that work together to provide the best education possible. We have custodians who keep things clean and safe, food service staff who provide nutritious meals, paras and teachers who help students explore their interests and dreams, and office staff who work with students and families to make Milaca High School a great school. Lastly, we have a community that supports us no matter what. They show up, cheer loud, and give us that home field advantage all the time. All of this is what makes Milaca great!”
Pease Community Christian School principal Amy Banks:
“As Principal of Community Christian School in Pease, I am extremely thankful for many things. First, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve in a role that helps bring children closer to God. I am grateful for a school where we begin and end each day with prayer and open God’s Word on a daily basis,” Banks said.
“Secondly, I am thankful for our CCS community. Our parents give of their time and talents to enhance and strengthen our school. For 108 years, friends and alumni have given generously to ensure that our mission and vision continues for the next generation.”
Next, I am thankful for the teachers and staff members who continue to model Christ for their students on a daily basis. These people amaze me. I see them go above and beyond in helping our students achieve academically, grow spiritually, and flourish personally.”
Finally, I am thankful for the gift of our CCS students. I love to see them learning and thriving inside and outside of the classroom. Their smiles and love for Jesus reassures me that despite the chaos in the world, there is so much good. For all of these things, I am thankful.”
Princeton Primary School principal Sarah Marxhausen:
“It is a true privilege to be the Princeton Primary School principal. As I reflect on this Thanksgiving season, I am feeling appreciative for so many things. When others ask me about school, my response is an easy one - I love it so much! I have the best job because I get to see our tiger cubs everyday. They bring a smile to my face. I appreciate our teamwork mentality among staff to help support all of our students academically and with social emotional learning. We couldn’t do it without our parents. I enjoy partnering with them. We recently had our Family Fun Night and we had a positive, very large turnout. My heart was filled with joy that night - that is what it is all about, coming together,” Marxhausen said.
Princeton Middle School principal Charlie Bakker:
“I am thankful to have students who are kind and caring, who make us laugh and keep all of us feeling young, and for their families who support us by being their first and most important teachers as we partner in educating their kids. I am also incredibly thankful for the staff whose dedication and care for students is second to none,” Bakker said.
Princeton High School principal Barbara Muckenhirn:
“The Princeton High School Staff is thankful for the opportunity to serve our students and to celebrate student and staff successes,” Muckenhirn said.
Here are a few from this school year provided by Muckenhirn:
• PHS Tennis Coach Kelly Dorr was inducted into the Concordia College of Moorhead Cobber’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
• The Boys Soccer team won the Section 6AA championship, becoming the first boys soccer team in PHS history to go to the State Tournament. A hard-fought quarterfinal game against DeLaSalle ended with a score of 1-2.
• Preston Senne was selected to the Class AA All-Tournament Boys Soccer team.
• Julia Daubner qualified for her 5th State Cross Country appearance and placed 31st of 160, with a time of 19:34.84, the best finish at the State Meet in PHS Girls Cross Country history.
• PHS Golf Coach Derek Hasselberg was inducted into the Staples-Motley Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1990 State Champs Boys Golf Team.
• Callie Metsala competed at the State Class “A” Girls Swim & Dive Meet in the 100 yd Butterfly and the 100 yd Breaststroke.
• The Tigers Clay Target Team placed first in both Skeet and Trap in our respective conferences for the Fall 2022 season, and placed 16th at the Trap Nationals this past July.
• Mrs. Susan Enright was named PHS Teacher of the Year and Mr. William Bahlman was named PHS Support Staff of the Year.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.