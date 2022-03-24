Suspect in 2015 murder cuts ankle monitor for third time in a year

An Isle man serving time for the 2015 death of a St. Cloud man has escaped from custody for the second time since December 2021 — the third time in the past year.
Joseph Bastedo Jr., 22, is serving 103 months after being convicted of first-degree manslaughter charges in connection with the March 2015 death of Princeton-native Jason Stoltz.
On Feb. 24, Bastedo was involved in an alleged domestic assault at the Isle home of his girlfriend.
The couple was playing video games when Bastedo allegedly struck the woman with an open hand. He then allegedly removed his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and left the home.
An officer with the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department tracked the bracelet to its last known location, which was on Highway 47 just south of Isle. The officer located several pieces of the ankle monitoring device, which had appeared to be run over in Highway 47 traffic.
Bastedo has been charged with a felony count of escaping from custody and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
On Dec. 14, 2021, Bastedo was on supervised release when he allegedly cut off the electronic monitoring ankle bracelet that was keeping track of his whereabouts.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court, a tribal police officer went to Bastedo’s residence in Onamia and observed the ankle bracelet on a kitchen counter. The ankle bracelet had been cut through the strap, the complaint states.
Bastedo was not at his residence, but later located at a different residence in the area.
The Dec. 14 incident was the second time in 2021 that Bastedo was on the lam after escaping custody.
On Sept. 2, 2021, Bastedo was sentenced to a year and a day in St. Cloud Prison in connection with an escape from a Princeton treatment facility in February 2021, according to court records. Bastedo was on supervised release for felony first-degree manslaughter and cut off his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. The cut ankle bracelet was located near the northbound on-ramp to U.S. Highway 169 in Princeton. Bastedo was participating in a treatment program in Princeton as a condition of supervision.
Bastedo was one of three people arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jason Stolz on March 2, 2015.
According to the March 19, 2015, edition of the Princeton Union-Eagle (now the Union-Times), Stolz picked up Lauren Jana Sue Day at the Hardee’s Restaurant in Milaca after Day was released from the Mille Lacs County Jail. Stoltz agreed to bring Day to her home in Onamia. Stoltz, however, never returned, and his family reported him missing a day later on Tuesday, March 3.
That evening, Mille Lacs Tribal Police found Stoltz dead of a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of his car, which was parked in front of Day’s house, the newspaper states.
Stoltz was a victim of a robbery that occurred when he dropped Day off at her residence at 17674 Ookwemin Loop in Onamia, according to the 2015 criminal complaint. Stoltz and a suspect struggled during the robbery. Bastedo, who was 15 at the time, then allegedly shot Stoltz. Witnesses said the teen admitted to shooting Stoltz and gave a gun to an acquaintance to be wiped clean, the complaint states.
Court records show that in March 2018, Bastedo pleaded guilty to the first-degree manslaughter charge. Two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of possessing a pistol or assault weapon were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.