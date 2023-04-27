Surviving another winter season

The pile of snow at the end of my driveway, both sides, is still as high as my head. It was much higher a few weeks ago, so much so that I had to ascend the twin mounts to lower their 7-foot peaks.
When backing my car out I was unable to see traffic on our neighborhood street, in either direction. I felt like a gerbil moon-walking my way into the fox den every morning.
The life cycle of winter snow removal is truly a metamorphosis. It starts in November, in a bad year, with an inch or so of the fluffy stuff. There is almost a giddiness at the thought of cleaning it off. The air is crisp. The snow is light and it’s been six months since the task has been performed. It’s a welcome change.
But in a year like this, the events happen so frequently, that excitement of the first snowfall is hard to remember.
The battle of keeping up with the flurry of attacks becomes a lesson in mental fortitude. When the first big one hits, and it always seems to happen during the night, the real question is: When is it too early to start the snow blower? My rule suggests 6 a.m. That typically carries me through all of November and December, maybe even January in a normal year. But when winter brings more than six feet of snow before January even ends, and much of it is falling in the overnight hours, six a.m. quickly becomes 5:15 or 5:30 a.m.
In January, so brutal was winter’s frontal onslaught that a neighbor several houses down started his attack at the same early hour as me. We were separated by the stillness of a sub-zero night, save the single harsh LED street light that cast an even colder spotlight across a small area of the ice-covered pavement below.
The scrape of my metal shovel alternated with his plastic snow mover, penetrating the blackness of night like lost hunters calling out to each other. That lasted no more than a minute before all of it was interrupted by squeals, no, wails of anguish, mental fatigue from a winter that had sent too many sorties his way.
The first howl was simply that, a guttural cry of submission. The four or five that followed it were little more than futile blasts of condemnation directed at the completeness of Old Man Winter’s evil and relentless attack of 2022-23. Maybe his shovel snapped. Maybe his back went out. Whatever the cause, it was a complete submission.
I stood dumbfounded, staring in the direction of my morning comrade, my eyes now adjusted to the darkness of night. It had all come caving in, the winter that battered a man’s mind and body. I could see a silhouette of his weathered body move slowly away from his driveway and back to the safety of his home. He had been defeated on this day.
I took a moment to reflect and knew that at any moment, that too could be me.
As January became February, my persistence at keeping the driveway cleared of all snow before driving on it slowly eroded. The ruts created by snow packed down by car tries didn’t seem so bad at this point of winter.
In early March, while attempting to toss snow up and over the massive mound of snow that had reconstituted itself since January, my other neighbor inquired about my shovel, a steel-faced gem that has provided me with six years of trusty service. I blathered on about the fine craftsmanship that allowed this tool to be so successful, like the durable rivets that held a reinforced metal guard across the entire back of the blade. Its ability to handle ice and snow and yet be incredibly light makes it one of the finest assets a Minnesotan could possess.
He then broke into his own story about his new poly shovel which was equally impressive in its design. “It’s light, strong and only has one setback, the light stuff is slippery when you throw it.”
We talked about shovels for several minutes before I realized I had slipped over the edge; the fog of winter had finally forced me into a delirium. On this day in March, with more than a foot of snow still on the ground, two grown men had been reduced to little more than a sad sideshow for winter’s Third Act.
I watched him as he soldiered up his driveway and disappeared into his garage. I looked back at my house and wondered if the heavy snow that still blanketed my roof would cause any damage. I stood staring there for several seconds before a bright red cardinal landed in our stubby pear tree. A cardinal. A sign of spring.
I hoisted my shovel off the ground, turned my back on winter’s remains, and knew the scars of another winter would soon fade. Wounded, yes. But we had survived.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
