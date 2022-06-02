Supreme court sends ‘commandeering’ case back to lower court

Owner of Timber Valley Grill sued Gov. Tim Walz over Covid-19 shutdown
A lawsuit filed by a Milaca restaurateur challenging Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s pandemic lock down orders is alive after the state supreme court sent the case back to the district court level.
Carvin Buzzell, Jr. owns the Timber Valley Grill in Milaca and the Rum River Barn and Vineyard.
In 2020 Buzzell filed suit against Walz in Ramsey County District Court seeking relief from the forced closure of his businesses in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buzzell and his attorneys, the St. Paul-based Anderson Law Group, insist that Gov. Walz “commandeered” Buzzell’s businesses and he is owed an opportunity to prove he is entitled to just compensation for the damages suffered by Buzzell and his businesses.
In Buzzell’s original claim filed in June 2020 in Ramsey County District Court, the Milaca business owner argued that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz “commandeered his property when Walz issued executive orders restricting business operations at bars, restaurants, and other businesses where people congregated. Court records state that the restrictions brought on by Walz’ executive orders caused Buzzell’s monthly gross revenue at Timber Valley Grille and Catering to decline by 94 percent and that Rum River Barn and Vineyards had earned no new revenue since the governor declared the peacetime emergency. Furthermore, Buzzell stated that he was unable to keep current on his monthly costs and was in severe risk of losing his business by July 2020.
The district court dismissed the case, which led Buzzell to take his case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, where the court once again sided with Walz.
Buzzell then turned to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which took the case and, on Wednesday May 18, ordered the case returned to the district court level.
The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the lower court incorrectly dismissed the case and it should have determined whether Walz’s lock down orders under the peacetime emergency constituted a taking over or ‘commandeering’ of private businesses.
The Anderson Law Group called the supreme court ruling a “huge win” for Buzzell and the Timber Valley Grill.
“The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the lower courts’ decisions against our clients and gave us the opportunity to show that Timber Valley Grille is entitled to just compensation from the State under Minnesota Law,” representatives of the Anderson Law Group stated.
The Union-Times sat down with Buzzell at the Timber Valley Grill.
“This opens up a path for us for the first time to prove our case,” Buzzell said, while acknowledging that he and his lawyers still have a challenging road ahead of them.
Buzzell recalled the day of March 17, 2020 when officers with the Milaca Police Department where outside his business at 1030 Central Ave. N., in Milaca.
“It was just before 5 p.m. and they were outside making sure we were going to shut down,” Buzzell said.
The Milaca Police Department was enforcing Walz’ executive order closing bars and restaurants that day.
“Later that night I was out at my farm and thought, ‘If I had been asked to close, I would have been happy to do it. But (Walz) forced us to close,” Buzzell said.
Buzzell saw that act by Walz as the Governor commandeering his business, which later became the focus of his lawsuit against Walz.
The case is headed back to Ramsey County District Court because the Minnesota Supreme Court opined that the district court incorrectly dismissed the case and it should have determined whether Walz’s lock down orders under the peacetime emergency constituted a taking over or ‘commandeering’ of private businesses.
“It’s going back to the district court with a path for determining a definition, and ‘commandeering’ will eventually be defined by the court,” Buzzell said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
