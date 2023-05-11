 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stop kicking grandma to the curb

  • 0
APG Editorial Board Logo 2020

— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.

Because of Minnesota’s aging population, shrinking work force and inflation, the state’s assisted living facilities and nursing homes are rapidly falling into financial trouble.

The Minnesota Legislature has plenty of money in its surplus to do something but seems reluctant to take the steps necessary to give our most frail citizens the care they need.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred