Statewide sports writer and podcaster John Millea visits PHS class

Officiating Sports and Coaching class included in the podcast
A Princeton High School class was provided with a unique opportunity on a seemingly normal Tuesday afternoon when Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) media specialist and podcaster John Millea paid them a visit to answer their questions.
The class in question was Erik Jacob’s Officiating Sports and Coaching class. The class is intended to certify students grades 10-12 as officials in various sports including, basketball, baseball, softball, and football among others. Millea came to Jacob’s class on Jan. 17 prepared to answer questions from the students interested in officiating or coaching sports in the future.
He began by introducing himself and sharing with the class his background as a sports reporter.
Millea was a long-time sports reporter, newspaper editor, and columnist in Iowa, Arizona, and Minnesota before joining the MSHSL team as a media specialist in 2010. He worked for multiple newspapers, including the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
As Millea told Jacobs’ class, he made the decision not to become a news reporter and instead chose to pursue sports reporting after witnessing the aftermath of a fatal car accident.
Now he travels the state to visit high schools and find the sports stories not widely told for the MSHSL. One way he tells those stories is through a weekly podcast he helps produce called Preps Today w/ John Millea.
“All I’ve ever known is sports,” Millea said.
The MSHSL is the governing body for athletics, fine arts, and other high school activities in Minnesota.
Following his introduction, Millea began answering the questions from the students. One of the first questions he received was “what is your favorite thing to write about?”
Millea said that he is a big supporter of small schools and that he prefers them because of the legacy and tradition they carry, unlike some of the larger schools. He also likes to write about the stories that are not as widely told which are often found in small communities.
Millea went on to say some of the favorite stories he has written about have been about kids with prosthetic limbs who continue to play sports. He provided three different examples of those stories.
One of the stories was about a boy with a prosthetic leg who went to be fitted for a new prosthetic before a football game. Another was about a girl with a prosthetic leg who played golf and how no one knew she was missing a leg until they questioned why she was able to ride a golf cart between holes. The last example Millea provided was about a boy who was the catcher on his baseball team despite missing an arm.
“Winning and losing is two percent of what I focus on,” Millea said.
The next question the class had for Millea was about his preferred social media platform.
Millea said that Twitter is a fantastic way to talk about sports and that he uses it mostly for MSHSL related sports information.
Millea then received a question about the importance of officiants.
Millea said that officiants are very dedicated and they often put in 40 hours or more per week. He also said that their work often takes the officiants away from their families, especially if they officiate as a second job.
“They should be treated better,” Millea said.
Millea went on to share a theory of his with the class about officiants. He said that he could always tell how the economy is doing based on the demand for officiants. When the demand for officials goes down, the economy is often doing poorly. Millea said he believed this theory because people often look for a second job during times when the economy is poor.
As the class came to an end, Millea left the students with two ideas to ponder. The first was that there are more characteristics to a good athlete other than their physical skill. The second was that you never know what will happen at games.
“I go to games cause you never know what will happen,” Millea said.
Immediately following the Officiating Sports and Coaching class, Millea traveled to the Princeton Pizza Barn to record his podcast where he mentioned his experience with the class.
“I was at PHS just a few moments ago at a class taught by a guy named Erik Jacobs. The class is called Sports Coaching and Officiating,” Millea said in the podcast. “I spent about an hour talking about my experiences with sports coaches and officials. The kids had great questions prepared for me, we had a really good back and forth.”
Millea’s podcast, Preps Today w/ John Millea, goes live weekly where he discusses high school sports news in Minnesota. To listen to the podcast in full, visit the MSHSL website at https://www.mshsl.org/podcasts/preps-today-john-millea or look up the podcast wherever you listen.
