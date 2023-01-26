 Skip to main content
Statewide sports writer and podcaster John Millea visits PHS class

John Millea.jpg
MSHSL sports reporter and podcaster John Millea paid a visit to Princeton High School to answer questions from students in Erik Jacobs’s Officiating Sports and Coaching class on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Officiating Sports and Coaching class included in the podcast

A Princeton High School class was provided with a unique opportunity on a seemingly normal Tuesday afternoon when Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) media specialist and podcaster John Millea paid them a visit to answer their questions.

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca.

