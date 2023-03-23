 Skip to main content
State’s noxious weed fighters could get $1 million in dedicated funds

In the never-ending battle against noxious weeds, county agriculture inspectors are the boots on the ground. They enforce noxious weed laws, educate the public, train city and township officials, manage biological control programs and take the lead in problematic cases.

Given the important role they play, state support is warranted, said Rep. Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck), the sponsor of HF80 which would appropriate $1 million annually for county ag inspectors. An amended version of the bill was laid over on Jan. 5 by the House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee for possible omnibus bill inclusion.

