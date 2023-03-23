State’s noxious weed fighters could get $1 million in dedicated funds

In the never-ending battle against noxious weeds, county agriculture inspectors are the boots on the ground. They enforce noxious weed laws, educate the public, train city and township officials, manage biological control programs and take the lead in problematic cases.
Given the important role they play, state support is warranted, said Rep. Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck), the sponsor of HF80 which would appropriate $1 million annually for county ag inspectors. An amended version of the bill was laid over on Jan. 5 by the House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee for possible omnibus bill inclusion.
Dedicated funding for county agriculture instructors allows proactive rather than reactive prevention programs to protect Minnesota’s resources from noxious weeds and invasive plants, officials from the Minnesota Invasive Species Advisory Council wrote.
To be eligible for grant money, counties would have to employ a trained inspector who annually attends a course of the Minnesota Association of County Agricultural Inspectors, conducts training for local weed inspectors, and submits a noxious weed report to the Department of Agriculture.
During testimony at the committee’s meeting, Jon Bloemendaal, an inspector in Murray County, said agriculture inspectors have more than 10,000 contacts with landowners each year and play a key role in enforcement of Minnesota’s ever-expanding noxious weed laws.
The list of noxious weeds grew from a dozen to more than 50 weeds in the past 15 years.
The list includes the virulent Palmer amaranth, which was called a game-changer by Mark Abrahamson, director of the Agriculture Department’s Plant Protection Division. He said it’s one of the most harmful weeds to corn and soybeans; its introduction to Minnesota has been slowed but won’t be stopped.
County ag inspectors also partner with the Agriculture Department on seed certifications, tracking invasive pests and tree diseases, and pesticide applicator testing.
Local perspective
In Mille Lacs County, ag inspector Lynn Gallice said via email that “nearly all of our work is dedicated to controlling noxious weeds.” This means working with private citizens and public land managers to help control noxious weeds, alerting them to detection and “offering information on timed, targeted weed control.”
The ag inspector also works with the county’s public works and townships for weed management. “When resources are available, we map the locations of noxious weeds on county and township roads and share this information with townships, the county mowers and spray or mowing contractors,” Galice said.
Bob Dunning, ag inspector for Stearns County, said in an email the above bill was crafted by the Minnesota Association of County Agricultural Inspectors Association’s Executive Board along with Rep. Paul Anderson. He added that the ag inspector position was introduced into law in 1929, but “has historically been an unfunded mandate.”
If the bill passes, Gallice said the additional funds may allow ag inspectors more time to carry out their duties. It could also offer a chance for more coordination between townships and the county for weed management, like finding a “shared strategy and possibly shared equipment.” Such an approach would require time to investigate and implement, Gallice noted, and is “just speculation at this time.”
Dunning said many counties have an ag inspector employee, but many have “little or no time to perform [their] duties.” The $1 million allocation could allow for more hours to allow ag inspectors to train local weed inspectors and public education. Coupled with the other duties of the position, “it would strengthen noxious weed control efforts across the state.”
The funds would be dispersed to the counties that employ a county agricultural inspector or county designated employee, Dunning added. Out of Minnesota’s 87 counties, there are two or three that do not have either position.
Present in Mille Lacs County are noxious weeds, leafy spurge, common tansy, spotted knapweed and Canada thistle. Gallice also mentioned purple loose strife but said it has been well controlled for the past 15 years with the use of bio-control insects.
The best way individuals can help is by monitoring for the weeds on their own properties; control “can be as simple as mowing them down before they develop seeds,” Gallice said. She recommended the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website for a list of noxious weeds and helpful information to identify them. Visit www.mda.state.mn.us/plants-insects/minnesota-noxious-weed-list.
