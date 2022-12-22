 Skip to main content
State education funding: How about fair funding for Princeton?

Ben Barton

Ben Barton 

$2,500 per student. Why does anyone think our Princeton students deserve $2,500 less in education funding than their peers across the state?

Last month, the Princeton School Board received our annual financial audit. According to the independent accounting firm, Princeton receives $2,500 per student less than the state average in general fund revenue. That includes both local property taxes ($1,100 per student less) and state aid ($1,400 per student less). With about 3,300 students, we are losing out on $8.235 million per year compared to an average district of our size.

