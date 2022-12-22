State education funding: How about fair funding for Princeton?

$2,500 per student. Why does anyone think our Princeton students deserve $2,500 less in education funding than their peers across the state?
Last month, the Princeton School Board received our annual financial audit. According to the independent accounting firm, Princeton receives $2,500 per student less than the state average in general fund revenue. That includes both local property taxes ($1,100 per student less) and state aid ($1,400 per student less). With about 3,300 students, we are losing out on $8.235 million per year compared to an average district of our size.
Contrary to what many people in our community state about school property taxes, Princeton Public Schools is among the lowest-spending and lowest-taxing school districts in the state.
We are providing an outstanding education for students. And we are doing so while spending a lot less per student than average in Minnesota. But, at some point, we have to ask: shouldn’t our Princeton students have the same investment supporting their education that other students in Minnesota receive? Funding disparities among Minnesota schools have grown out of control. Our state funding formula needs to be fixed.
Last week, the state released its budget forecast projecting a $17.6 billion surplus for the next biennium. As schools like Princeton have been forced to penny-pinch and cut programs each year to balance our budgets, the state has been falling short on its commitment to fund education.
There are three primary sources of state funding for schools: the general education formula, special education funding, and other special categories. For the last decade, state funding for general education has lagged behind inflation. Even in 2020, when legislators touted historic funding for education, they increased money for schools only by 2.45% and inflation for the last two years has been much higher at 6-8%.
Special education funding has been an even greater problem. Since originally conceived in the 1970s, the state and federal governments have never fully funded special education. They regularly increase mandates yet have not allocated the funds they originally promised to provide the services. We need the state to fulfill its responsibility for fully funding special education once and for all.
Someone asked me the other day, what would we do with $2,500 more per student? I’m sure our staff could provide many suggestions. The might start with:
* Lower class sizes to give students the individualized attention and teaching they need.
* Enhance our career and technical education programs and provide more authentic field experiences for students.
* Increase mental health support and hire more social workers; the last three years have been hard for families and children, many are facing crisis and adversity and they turn to our schools for help.
* Bring back shop classes and consumer science classes that have been cut in recent years. Students need more opportunities to work with their hands, create, and explore their interests long before they start to pay for college tuition.
* Recruit more high-quality staff into the field of education. Teaching is a noble profession and one our society depends on to graduate responsible and contributing citizens.
I’m incredibly proud of what our Tiger team of educators has been able to achieve despite receiving $2,500 less per student each year. Imagine what we could accomplish if we had funding equal to what the majority of districts in the state receive.
Princeton Public Schools again this year received a “clean audit” report, and the auditors complimented the district’s financial team on being well-prepared and efficient for the audit. The independent auditors reported no findings regarding internal controls, state legal compliance or management of federal funds. The district is fortunate to have a highly skilled and experienced financial team protecting the taxpayers’ investments in students and learning. Our dedicated teachers and staff are doing all we can to create the best conditions for learning in our schools. We can’t do it alone.
Minnesota’s public education funding system has come to rely too much on local property taxes, which creates the large disparity we face. Our state constitution places the responsibility for funding schools in a uniform way with the state. It’s time to fix the disparities. Our kids in Princeton deserve the same funding support other Minnesota students receive. $2,500 per student. That’s not a small change.
Ben Barton is the superintendent of the Princeton School District.
