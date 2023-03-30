Starting vegetable and flower seeds indoors

Although spring may still seem far off, many long season vegetables and annual flowers must be started indoors in order to produce a harvest or blooms during our short growing season. A vast variety of vegetables and flowers are available to the gardener willing to start seeds indoors. Vegetable and flower seeds can be purchased from many local retailers, mail order catalogs, or online retailers. Plan on using your seeds within a year or two, as germination rates will decrease over time.
To start seeds indoors, you will need containers, seed starting media, a light source, and bottom heat. Small individual containers with drainage holes are best for starting plants. This prevents the seedling roots from growing into each other and causing root damage when transplanting. Excess water needs to be able to drain in order to keep the plant roots healthy. A commercial seed starting media is ideal for starting seeds because of its light texture, lack of weed seeds, and sterility. A light source is important for growing seedlings. A lack of light is the most common cause of long, spindly plants. LED grow lights and fluorescent shop lights are common options. Lights should be on for 12 to 16 hours a day and kept less than 4 inches from the tops of the seedlings. Your seeds will germinate sooner and produce healthier roots when a constant bottom heat source is used. Electric heating mats for starting seeds are available from many retailers.
Follow the instructions on seed packets or in catalogs to determine when to start seeds and proper planting depth. For example, the instructions for a tomato variety may read as follows: start indoors about ¼ inch deep 5-6 weeks before the last frost. The chances of frost in central Minnesota decline at the end of May, so start that variety of tomato seeds in early April to allow 5-6 weeks of growth before transplanting. Other varieties and species will have different requirements. Cool season plants like broccoli or cabbage can be started indoors in April for a spring crop and again during the heat of summer for a fall crop.
Plants started indoors need to be acclimated to sunshine, wind and changing temperatures before being transplanted outdoors. This process is called hardening off. Two weeks before transplanting, move the seedlings outdoors for an hour or two in a shady area protected from wind. Take the plants indoors when temperatures drop at night. Gradually expose the plants to more sunlight each day. After two weeks, your plants can be kept outdoors as long as the temperature remains above freezing. Take care to water regularly, as small containers dry out quickly.
Transplant your plants outdoors as instructed on the seed packet or catalog. The seedlings may look small in the spring but will need space to grow to their mature size. Enjoy watching the plants you started grow and produce beautiful blooms and delicious vegetables this summer.
Sara Swanson is a Mille Lacs County Master Gardener. You can reach the Mille Lacs County Master Gardeners by email mnext-millelacs@umn.edu or find them on Facebook at @MilleLacsCountyMasterGardeners.
