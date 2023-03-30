 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Starting vegetable and flower seeds indoors

  • 0
Sara Swanson Master gardener.jpg

Sara Swanson, Mille Lacs County Master Gardener

Although spring may still seem far off, many long season vegetables and annual flowers must be started indoors in order to produce a harvest or blooms during our short growing season. A vast variety of vegetables and flowers are available to the gardener willing to start seeds indoors. Vegetable and flower seeds can be purchased from many local retailers, mail order catalogs, or online retailers. Plan on using your seeds within a year or two, as germination rates will decrease over time.

To start seeds indoors, you will need containers, seed starting media, a light source, and bottom heat. Small individual containers with drainage holes are best for starting plants. This prevents the seedling roots from growing into each other and causing root damage when transplanting. Excess water needs to be able to drain in order to keep the plant roots healthy. A commercial seed starting media is ideal for starting seeds because of its light texture, lack of weed seeds, and sterility. A light source is important for growing seedlings. A lack of light is the most common cause of long, spindly plants. LED grow lights and fluorescent shop lights are common options. Lights should be on for 12 to 16 hours a day and kept less than 4 inches from the tops of the seedlings. Your seeds will germinate sooner and produce healthier roots when a constant bottom heat source is used. Electric heating mats for starting seeds are available from many retailers.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred