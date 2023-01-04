The year of 2022 brought a handful of great stories to the Union-Times’ sport section.
From the Milaca football team punching its first ticket to the state football tournament since 2011 or Princeton wrestler Tyler Wells earning his third straight state title.
To ring in the new year, the Union-Times takes some time to look back at 10 sports stories from the past year in chronological order.
Feb. 10: Princeton hooper surpasses family milestone
Princeton’s Haydn Stay pushed past his grandfather, Noel Paulson’s record of 1,043 varsity points on the court for the Tigers, marking a big accomplishment for the senior.
While Paulson wasn’t able to witness the feat as he passed away prior, his high school basketball coach in Paul Mork was, as Mork and the Stays enjoyed the special moment on the court that brought together multiple generations.
March 10: Tyler for two!
Though fierce rivals on the court, the Granite Ridge rivals in Milaca and Pierz boys basketball teams came together to make a special night for Wolves’ manger Tyler Pearson.
Pearson, a special needs student in the Milaca school district, had the chance to take the court during the start of a Wolves and Pioneers’ contest, scoring the first basket to make a memorable night for Pearson and those involved alike.
March 10: Princeton’s Tyler Wells claims another state title
Tyler Wells, an impressive wrestler for the Princeton Tigers, added to his standout resume with his third straight state title.
Wells, the junior at the time, matched up against Simley’s Chase DeBlaere, a senior now wrestling for Oregon State University and a three-time state champion for the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA 132-pound title.
Once the dust settled, Wells roared to victory via a 6-4 decision, adding another state championship to his hardware collection.
March 24: State bound: Tigers advance
After outlasting the Becker Bulldogs in the Section 5AAA boys basketball Championship game by a 77-67, the Princeton Tigers were heading back to state.
The win over the Bulldogs marked the 16th in a row for the senior-led Tigers and was the third section championship in four years for the program.
May 26: Tiger 9 clinches M8 baseball title
For the first time in years, the Princeton baseball team claimed a Mississippi 8 Conference title on the diamond.
Going 10-4 during the conference slate, the Tigers edged out the Monticello Magic for first place in the league.
June 16: Milaca girls 4x100 4th at State, Tigers’ Jonah Hviding runs to finals in 400M dash
Racing to St. Michael-Albertville for the Class AA Minnesota State High School League’s State Championship, both the Milaca Wolves and Princeton Tigers saw their athletes sprint to the finish.
For Milaca, the quartet of Reina Mikla, Esther Evans, Frannie Freese, and Taylar Bockoven earned a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
On the Tigers’ side, Jonah Hviding hustled to eighth in the competitive 400-meter dash field.
July 21: The Hunter Special
Much like Milaca and Pierz, Princeton and Cambridge-Isanti came together for a special moment.
The Bluejackets and Tigers football teams combined during their summer scrimmage to allow Hunter Bertuleit, a special needs student for Cambridge-Isanti, to scamper to the end zone for the touchdown and an incredibly memorable moment.
July 28: Tigers toss way past competition to punch ticket
Riding a handful of strong pitching performances, the Princeton Legion baseball team pushed to the Sub State 13 Title, earning a trip to the 2022 Minnesota Division 1 American Legion Baseball State Tournament.
The berth was the first since 2016 for Post 216.
Oct. 27: Princeton makes sure third time is the charm
For the first time in school history, the Princeton boys soccer team secured its first section title.
Beating Becker 2-0 thanks to two goals by senior Timmy Donnay, the Tigers claimed the Section 6AA championship, earning the program’s first bid to the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA Tournament.
Nov. 10: Wolves get past Foley for second state tournament appearance
Continuing a strong season on the gridiron, the Milaca Wolves football team made sure to not take its opponent lightly, powering to a 42-22 win over the Foley Falcons in the Section 5AAA Championship to earn a bid to the state tournament.
Senior running back had four touchdowns in the contest, helping Milaca earn just its season state berth in school history under the Friday night lights.
