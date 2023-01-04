The year of 2022 brought a handful of great stories to the Union-Times’ sport section.

From the Milaca football team punching its first ticket to the state football tournament since 2011 or Princeton wrestler Tyler Wells earning his third straight state title.

Sports P BBB Heading to state.jpg

The Princeton boys basketball team earned a berth the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League boys basketball state tournament in what was just one of the highlights of the 2022 year of sports. 
sports Milaca track taylar 4x100 .jpg

Taylar Bockoven, among others, represented the area in the Class AA State Track and Field meet.
Sports P LB advances to state 2.jpg

Princeton Post 216 marched its way to a Sub State 13 title on the diamond during the summer. 
Princeton boys soccer to state.jpg

The Princeton boys soccer team made history with its first berth to state on the pitch.
