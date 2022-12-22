Sports-related Facebook group brings holiday cheer to the children in Milaca

Four years ago in 2019, David Dols of Milaca started a Facebook group to buy, sell, and trade sports cards and other Minnesota memorabilia called Minnesota Nice Sports Cards & More. However, Dols never expected the group would foster a generous and giving spirit for children in the Milaca area.
The same year the Facebook group started, Dols and his wife visited a drop off location in Milaca for Holiday Helping Hands - a program that assures children wake up on Christmas morning to presents under the Christmas tree - when they noticed the program hadn’t received very many donations.
“We saw that there weren’t many donations happening. So, we thought, ‘let’s see what we can do,’ and it was ten days before the deadline to drop off the toys with Candy (Jacobson, project coordinator for Milaca) with the Helping Hands,” Dols said.
So, Dols posted in his Facebook group, asking for donations with the hopes of raising a couple hundred dollars to buy toys and donate them to Holiday Helping Hands and, in turn, children in the area.
But the 1,300 people in the group from around the nation exceeded Dols’s expectations by donating over $1,000 in ten days.
“We decided just to throw it up in our group to raise a couple hundred dollars to donate something. In ten days, we raised $1,170,” Dols said.
Once they had the monetary donations from the people in the Facebook group, Dols and a few helpers went to Walmart and bought toys with the money before dropping them off with Holiday Helping Hands to give to families throughout the county.
After the success of the first year, Dols decided to give it another shot the next year and ended up surpassing the amount of money raised in 2019.
“We were so successful, we decided to go ahead and give it a shot the next year. That year we sold 513 spots which raised $2,565,” Dols said.
The way Dols collects the donations through the Facebook group is by selling spots for $5. The spots are similar to buying a raffle ticket. Members of the group donate items as prizes for the raffle with each item associated randomly to a different spot number. Once the purchase of the spots closes, the numbers are drawn to determine the winner of each prize and the person who donated the prize mails it to the winner.
This year, the goal for the donations was to raise $3,000 with the hopes of beating the amount donated the year before, and the group succeeded.
“Each year we try to beat what we did last year. We were just hoping to reach the $3,000 mark and thankfully we did,” Dols said. “We’ve donated over $3,000 the last two years.”
In the four years Dols and his Facebook group have held the donations, they have collectively raised over $10,000 to buy toys for children in the Milaca area.
“It’s amazing. We fill up an enclosed trailer. There are eight of us that are like Santa’s little helpers and go shopping. We bring all those toys back to where Candy and Dar (who helps Candy with the toy donations) have their set up to drop off the toys. We ended up filling 18 tables and they’re putting stuff on the ground because there’s no more room,” Dols said.
Dols went on to say how amazing how generous the people in his Facebook group are to help the people in the community, especially since many of the group members live all across the country.
“For them to donate and give their time, it’s amazing to me. It’s amazing how people are so generous even though things may not be great for them,” Dols said. “A lot of people in my group didn’t have those luxuries growing up. They didn’t have those Christmases, and they just want to make sure that that child, even though their family is struggling, can have one day to themselves and say Santa came to see me and feel special.”
The donation period through Dols’s Facebook group and through Holiday Helping Hands has closed for the season. Donations through the group will start up again the week after Halloween in 2023.
“As a community, it’s great to see us all come together to help these families and I hope that people keep coming together to help one another out,” Dols said. “This is all about the children having a gift on Christmas morning, and that’s all that matters.”
