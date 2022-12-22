 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sports-related Facebook group brings holiday cheer to the children in Milaca

Christmas toys donation 2.jpg

David Dols and his Facebook group Minnesota Nice Sports Cards & More raised over $3,000 this year to buy toys and donate them to children in need this Christmas through Holiday Helping Hands.

 Photo provided

Four years ago in 2019, David Dols of Milaca started a Facebook group to buy, sell, and trade sports cards and other Minnesota memorabilia called Minnesota Nice Sports Cards & More. However, Dols never expected the group would foster a generous and giving spirit for children in the Milaca area.

The same year the Facebook group started, Dols and his wife visited a drop off location in Milaca for Holiday Helping Hands - a program that assures children wake up on Christmas morning to presents under the Christmas tree - when they noticed the program hadn’t received very many donations.

Tags

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred