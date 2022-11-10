Spec Lake cabin destroyed in fire

A cabin on Cobalt Circle in Wyanett Township is seen burning out of control on Thursday, Nov. 3. Princeton Fire & Rescue provided mutual aid to the Dalbo Fire Department.
Editor
A unoccupied cabin east of Princeton is a total loss after a Thursday, Nov. 3 fire on Spectacle Lake.
The fire at 33361 Cobalt Circle in Wyanett Township occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on November 3, according to the office of Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk.
The fire is believed to have started in a burn barrel of a neighboring residence, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived on scene to find the cabin completely engulfed in flames, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
The Dalbo Fire Department was the first fire department called to the scene.
Princeton Fire & Rescue Department was called to provide mutual aid at 7:22 p.m.
The first arriving Dalbo firefighters set up a drop tank at the scene and used its fire tenders to fill the drop tanks, which were used as a source of water to fight the fire.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
