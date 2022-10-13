Short-term rental ordinance approved by commissioners

Mille Lacs County officially has a short-term rental ordinance on the books.
The board of commissioners heard from Zoning Administrator Keenan Hayes both on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 as he answered follow-up questions and clarified parts of the ordinance.
When the ordinance was first proposed at the Aug. 2 county board meeting, Hayes said the ordinance is meant to allow the continued “use of short-term rental units, but also mitigate possible adverse impacts to the health, safety, welfare and quality of life of surrounding properties, as well as water and environmental quality.”
Some surrounding counties have already adopted a similar ordinance. “Kanabec, Aitkin, Stearns, as well as Crow Wing have all adopted some form of licensure or permitting for short-term rentals,” Hayes stated in a later email.
A public hearing for the proposed ordinance was held Sept. 20. Commissioners heard from residents, VRBO, and Airbnb owners alike. While Mille Lacs County residents are concerned about the concentration of these establishments and the interruption of neighborhoods, owners contended that they do their utmost to get to know the neighbors and have strict rules, including quiet hours, for their renters to follow.
After the hearing, the commissioners voted to table the ordinance until they could ask more questions about it.
At the Sept. 27 meeting, Hayes confirmed that the county ordinance would only take effect in those cities and townships that do not already have an ordinance regarding short-term rentals.
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm clarified for townships Greenbush and Princeton, as the townships do their own zoning but use the county’s septic. Hayes said that as long as they don’t have an ordinance for short-term rentals specifically, this county ordinance would still apply. But in the City of Wahkon, where there is currently a moratorium, the city ordinance prevails.
Commissioner Dave Oslin followed-up with Hayes regarding a few specific lines of the ordinance. For example, under 501c of the ordinance, it is stipulated that “At least once every three (3) years” a certificate of septic testing to demonstrate that it’s compliant for the number of bedrooms on the license. Oslin asked if requiring owners to perform a septic check once every three years is “excessive.” County Administrator Dillon Hayes jumped in and said that rule follows state statute. Keenan Hayes added the language was lifted right from Crow Wing’s ordinance; as heavy-loading on septic systems is a driving concern behind the ordinance, it follows to have the stipulation.
As outlined in the ordinance, residents will be able to make complaints to the county’s land services office about any violations of the ordinance. Commissioner Phil Peterson wanted to know what will happen when complaints come in over the weekend – does the office wait until Monday to follow up?
Land Services Director Doug Hansen stated that it would be “no different than any other complaint” that comes in over the weekend. Until someone is in the office to address it, it is expected that the owner responds to any complaints within the hour.
On Oct. 4, Oslin followed up with a question regarding line 507 of the ordinance, which stipulates the owner’s responsibility to contact the Minnesota Department of Health about a lodging license. His concern is that the county’s ordinance would be redundant to MDH requirements.
Keenan Hayes stated, to his knowledge, the lodging license is “never enforced,” and a county line for complaints would result in better response times for resolution.
Dillon Hayes added it is “hard to believe” that if MDH was enforcing the lodging license, that the county would have never been contacted about any violations or concerns. But to his knowledge, there has never been any kind of correspondence with the zoning office from MDH.
Peterson asked if the zoning office has ever attempted to establish a connection with MDH about this. Keenan Hayes replied that MDH should not be the “main task force” responding to short-term rental issues.
Chair Genny Reynolds stated, “I think it’s a good ordinance,” and noted that the fees for the ordinance can be sorted out later. The current proposal for the fee schedule is an initial fee of $300, with subsequent renewals being $150. With a motion from Oslin, the ordinance passed unanimously.
The ordinance can be read online at www.millelacs.mn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3573/Short-Term-Rental-Licensing-Ordinance-WORKING-COPY-PDF. County Administrator Dillon Hayes said in email after the meeting that the next step would be to approve the countywide fee schedule in order to “establish a license fee before the short-term ordinance becomes effective.” The approval of the fee schedule includes a public hearing before approval.
Alycia van Rheenen is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messeneger. She covers Mille Lacs County Board meetings for the Messenger and the Union-Times.
