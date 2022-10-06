Sheriff’s office staffing point of contention at county board meeting

With the preliminary levy set at 11.5%, a raise of the proposed 7.5% increase and the extra funds allocated to the contingency fund, the Mille Lacs County Board was again faced with the possibility of rescinding motions made in prior meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The motions in question were regarding a few vacancies in the sheriff’s department.
On Aug. 16, commissioners approved the posting and recruitment of a deputy sheriff vacancy in the sheriff’s office. Within the month, an investigator turned his notice in for retirement. As such, Chief Deputy Kyle Burton approached the board in September about hiring two deputies from the current pool of applicants from the August posting, and then the investigator position could be filled internally.
Those motions initially passed unanimously. But as the deadline for the preliminary levy loomed and commissioners wanted to see it below 10%, cuts were made. At the initial presentation of the proposed preliminary levy of 7.5% on Sept. 20, the commissioners voted to delay setting the levy until Sept. 27. The agenda item immediately following setting the preliminary levy was a consideration of rescinding prior motions made to recruit and hire for the vacancies in the sheriff’s office.
At the Sept. 20 meeting, Burton addressed the board, stating, “I think the board should be cautious about cutting deputies. [...] We need the staff.” He also cited statistics from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which identified Mille Lacs County as the third most violent county in Minnesota, behind Hennepin and Ramsey Counties.
Within the last few years, the sheriff’s department has reduced the number of investigators from five to four. The department independently made the decision after the fifth retired. Burton stated they couldn’t find a reason to hire for a fifth at the time, but operating with three would be untenable.
No action was taken on the agenda item at that time. Commissioners voted to table the discussion until Sept. 27.
On that appointed day, County Administrator Dillon Hayes made the recommendation of passing the motion one way or another.
“I strongly urge you to make a decision today,” Hayes said with the recruitment pool in limbo due to the board’s indecision the previous week.
Burton was present and available to answer questions from the board.
“In the past how has our candidate pool been?” Commissioner Dave Olsin said.
Burton stated in the more distant past, they’ve had hundreds of applicants for one job, but that’s not the case anywhere any more. The sheriff’s office invited six candidates in for interviews, only four showed up. From those interviews, two or three candidates were strong choices. He said based on the past, the candidate pool isn’t good, but it’s tough overall to recruit right now. He expected that four or five internal candidates would apply for the open investigator position.
On top of the three open positions Burton was advocating for, he indicated other retirements and resignations are on the horizon as well, and the candidates for county sheriff are both internal.
“We’re trying to get ahead of it,” Burton said.
Oslin asked Burton, if he could only choose one position to hire for, which would it be? Burton replied he’d ask for a road position.
With that, Oslin moved to rescind the motion to fill two deputy positions from the current candidate pool; therefore, an internal candidate will not be hired to fill the investigator position at this time. The Aug. 16 motion to hire one deputy remained intact. Commissioner Phil Peterson seconded the motion, and it passed with Commissioner Tim Wilhelm opposed.
Despite residents and some members of the sheriff’s department in attendence, the room was quiet as commissioners adjourned the meeting.
The Messenger reached out to the sheriff’s department to provide a statement about the county board’s decision. In it, Burton recounted the back and forth between the board and himself regarding the hiring of two candidates for the deputy positions and the internal promotion for an investigator position alongside the possibility of $750,000 being cut from the sheriff’s office budget. The statement reads, “This completely took us by surprise, because this type of cut had never been discussed with the sheriff or me in any previous budget planning meetings.”
The statement also recounts how Burton and Sheriff Don Lorge met with two commissioners and the county administrator to discuss crime statistics and call volume data “to justify our original request to hire the two positions.” In addition to that meeting, Burton sent a letter to all five commissioners reviewing those statistics and numbers, “to assist [the commissioners] in making the most informed decision with regards to the 2023 budget and the sheriff’s office staffing levels,” the letter states.
In it, Burton cites statistics from the National Incident Report Based System, which reported Mille Lacs County’s crime rate at 4,187. The U.S. Census estimated the county’s 2021 population to be 26,867. Burton compares that to other rural counties, like Benton with a population of 32,151 having a crime rate of 1,959. Pine County, with a population of 29,393, has crime rate of 2,381. Hennepin County, with a population of 1.2 million, has a comparable crime rate to Mille Lacs County at 4,615.
Burton acknowledges that while counties with American Indian reservations may have higher crime rates, the numbers are not confined to the north end of the county. “Princeton, for example, has a population of 4,738 and a crime rate of 5,825. Milaca has a population of 2,894 with a crime rate of 5,805. This tracks with the overall crime index for the county when you look at all the data.”
During the Sept. 27 work session, County Administrator Dillon Hayes said 10 temporary staff members were hired in 2016 for the sheriff’s office – nine deputies and one additional investigator. While the 10-mark was never reached, that staffing level continues to this day. In a later email, Hayes clarified the 2016 motion was made after the revocation of the law enforcement agreement with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. “My understanding is that the authorized staffing was to be eliminated by means of attrition once the agreement had been restored. The new agreement has now been in place for a number of years, but vacated positions continued to be filled,” he said.
Burton stated in his letter to the commissioners that the pre-2016 staffing level would now be inappropriate for the amount of calls and the types of calls they receive. “Pre-2016, we handled calls with one deputy that absolutely should not have been.” In 2015, he went on, the department fielded about 605 mental health calls; at present in 2022, they already have 995 of these calls with three months left in the year. “We should never go back to a staffing level that forces us to send deputies alone to handle these types of calls. We did it for years, and it was wrong and a disservice to those who we are sworn to protect.”
His letter didn’t end there. “Despite our very high call load per officer and staggering crime rates, we have an incredible clearance rate compared to most.” The office is at a 40.2 clearance rate with 34 deputies and four investigators; comparatively, Sherburne County, with 79 deputies and 10-plus investigators, has a clearance rate of 39.5. Anoka County has a clearance rate 33.2 with 127 deputies.
Burton’s statement, after the county commissioners approved the hiring of one position, concluded with, “We are disappointed in the board’s decision to reduce the amount of deputies at this time and will have more conversations on this issue moving forward. We feel we have very clearly shown the need and justification for the requested staff.”
Alycia van Rheenen is the editor of the mille Lacs Messenger. She covers the Mille Lacs Coutny Board for the Messenger and Union-Times.
