Sheriff’s office staffing and county roads haunt Mille Lacs County Board

Though spirits remained relatively positive at the latest meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board,, in the end, decisions to be made and stuck to fit with the theme of the season -haunting- as they made additions to the budget not in the preliminary levy.
The board set the preliminary levy at 11.5% in September, a number that can’t increase but only decrease. The last meeting saw commissioners wrestling with staff shortages in some departments and over-staffing in others.
Of interest, County Administrator Dillon Hayes and Personnel Director Karly Fetters presented staff turnover numbers to the board. Unsurprisingly, Hayes said, the turnover rate has increased as we witness phenomena such as “quiet quitting” and the Great Resignation. In the last 10 years, Mille Lacs County has experienced between a 15-16% turnover rate, when the number of employees who leave is compared with the total number of employees. Hayes added that 10% is a more appropriate number for turnover. In the last year, that percentage has shot up to 22%. Year-to-date, the county is between 10-12%, and they are estimated to have a 15-16% turnover rate by the end of the year again.
The years that have seen the highest rates of turnover are 2017 and 2022. Hayes said that while “it seems like a lot of people are leaving,” when compared to state and national averages, the county’s numbers are “not terrible.” The numbers, in addition to including resignations, also include retirements, terminations and lay-offs, and are based on full-time employees.
Fetters wants to learn from those who are leaving. An exit questionnaire is available to those who wish to complete it. She stated she “rarely” gets a completed survey back and is brainstorming ways to increase participation numbers, as she knows the data may be skewed in one way or another with a small data pool.
Over the past four to five years, however, the questionnaire has helped to reveal some patterns. While the public may think of wages as the top reason for county workers to move on, Fetters said it is almost always tied with something else, like workload issues. Same goes for insurance costs, she stated. It is rarely the primary reason for leaving, but it can be a reason.
Hayes jumped in to say that “turnover is complicated.” Primary reasons for leaving tend to be operational and supervisory issues, and secondary are compensation and benefits issues. Fetters added she is more interested in improving retention.
A few department heads were present at the work session where retention rates were being discussed. Public Works Supervisor Kevin Schultz stated he thinks insurance is a “bigger issue than we’re making it.” Chief Deputy Kyle Burton agreed, as, at least in the sheriff’s office, he could think of two officers who were considering moving on to a different county specifically because their family lives could not be supported by the insurance rates offered through the county.
Hayes sees getting operational costs down as paramount, as this would allow the board room to reassess staffing levels and compensation.
“We can’t address wages and insurance without equalizing operational costs,” he said.
Doing so will eventually help Even as the 2023 budget is not yet set in stone, looking ahead to 2024 reveals a likely nine percent increase, he said.
During the regular board meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the hiring of an investigator for the sheriff’s office after a recent retirement. This comes after commissioners agreed to allow the hiring of one deputy on Sept. 27. At that meeting, they approved to fill one deputy position and rescinded the previously made motion to hire another deputy and to fill the investigator position.
On Oct. 4, Chief Deputy Kyle Burton approached the board once more during its work session to discuss the investigator position. As the investigator position is “offset” by a grant, which provides $3,000 in a quarter, or $1,000 monthly, that as long as the grant money remains, the investigator position be filled. That position would be merged with the drug unit deputy position. Burton stated in a later email, “The investigator position will be mostly assigned to the AIM VCET (Aitkin, Itasca, Mille Lacs Violent Crime Enforcement Team) and the auto theft [investigations].” At the work session at the beginning of October, Burton stated combining the positions could be done “without causing harm to current operations.”
Commissioners approved Burton’s compromise at their regular meeting on Oct. 18. At the work session, however, Hayes stated that “nothing is offset” by the discussed grant in the sheriff’s office, “this is levy dollars.” The positions of the deputy and investigator were not in the preliminary budget for 2023.
Commissioner Phil Peterson steered the conversation towards maintenance of the county roads.
Hayes reiterated that the board needs to set a number for public works to utilize. Schultz agreed and said the state of the county roads is “out of control;” a number would help them know what they could potentially get done yearly. While Hayes suggested waiting until the 2024 budget to set that number, Peterson wanted to start for 2023; “there is always something that will take it” otherwise, he said.
Chair Genny Reynolds asked if $100,000 a year would make a dent. Schultz said it would be better than they’ve got now, as there would be funds set aside to handle unexpected expenses. “I don’t think we’ve ever funded [county roads],” he said. Funding for CSAH (County State Aid Highways) roads may be cut up to 11% this next year, he added, which is a “huge cut. … We don’t have any money to shore that up.”
Commissioners, without a vote, agreed to look at dedicating one percent of the overall budget to county roads in the upcoming budget.
The public can view the preliminary budget and submit comments about it by visiting https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/2768/Mille-Lacs-County-Budget-2023.
A. R. V. van Rheenen is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger in Isle and covers the Mille Lacs County Board for its sister paper, the Union-Times.
