 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

Sheriff Don Lorge retiring with road trips and travel on the mind

don lorge.jpg

After 20 years in law enforcement with four of those years as the Mille Lacs County Sheriff, Don Lorge retires at the end of the 2022 year.

After 20 years of working in law enforcement, retirement is knocking on Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge’s door.

Lorge began his career in July of 2002 in the City of Isle before he was hired by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office as a road deputy in February of 2003. Five years later he was promoted to criminal investigator where he stayed until 2019 when he was elected to county sheriff.

Tags

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred