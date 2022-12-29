Sheriff Don Lorge retiring with road trips and travel on the mind

After 20 years of working in law enforcement, retirement is knocking on Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge’s door.
Lorge began his career in July of 2002 in the City of Isle before he was hired by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office as a road deputy in February of 2003. Five years later he was promoted to criminal investigator where he stayed until 2019 when he was elected to county sheriff.
“It’s been very interesting. I can remember having a conversation with the past sheriff Brent Lindgren, and one of the things he mentioned was that the thought of becoming sheriff and being sheriff are two different things. I can tell you that he was absolutely spot on,” Lorge said. “Until I walked through the doors to become sheriff, I had no idea of the inner workings that otherwise the internal deputies have no idea, there’s so many behind the scenes things that made it interesting.”
One of the things Lorge was unaware of before he became sheriff was the book of cattle brands within the county in case any issues were to arise. Lorge said that he hasn’t needed to use the book in his time as sheriff, but he was surprised to learn it existed.
When Lorge first started his career in law enforcement, daily operations were still recorded by pen and paper. Now, everything is computerized and “it’s been an incredible ride,” Lorge said.
Of all his duties as sheriff, Lorge found the most enjoyment in getting to know people throughout the county and learning things from them.
“To me, my favorite thing was meeting with all the different people. I have learned so many things outside of law enforcement just by talking to people in my travels with law enforcement. The daily conversations have just been outstanding,” Lorge said.
Lorge went on to say that while he did not particularly enjoy making arrests, he found pride in never taking it personally.
“People always wonder how it is on a daily basis, and unfortunately, we do have to make arrests and those types of things. But the biggest thing is that it’s nothing we take personally and I take pride in that,” Lorge said. “I can honestly say that all of the people I have arrested in my entire career, I could sit down at a table and have dinner with.”
While Lorge has a passion for his job, the connections, relationships, and camaraderie he built with the people of the county and the other employees at the sheriff’s office are what he will miss the most.
“I will absolutely miss the work of being the sheriff. I will miss the camaraderie of our people, and certainly the public has been phenomenal,” Lorge said. “I can’t go anywhere without someone saying thank you for what we do. It has just been incredible the outpouring of support we’ve had here. I will truly miss that - the people, the public have truly been outstanding.”
Lorge’s term as sheriff concludes at the end of the year. Sheriff-elect Kyle Burton will be sworn in as sheriff during the Mille Lacs County Board meeting on Jan. 3.
Lorge plans on attending the meeting as his final duty to the sheriff’s office with his fifth-wheel RV in tow and plans on heading south as soon as the meeting is over.
“My wife and I have basically sold all of our possessions. We will literally leave that board meeting and head south to warmer climates. Our ultimate goal is to RV full-time traveling the United States,” Lorge said.
Eventually, Lorge and his wife plan on settling somewhere once their travel plans slow, but where they might settle is still up in the air.
“We really don’t know where that’s going to be. We’re not huge fans of winter, but Minnesota will always be my home,” Lorge said.
Despite the excitement of traveling the nation on the horizon, Lorge feels his departure from the office will be bittersweet - full of hard goodbyes and excitement for the future.
“If there is one thing I would want people to know about my retirement is that the job has been phenomenal. I’m not walking away from a job I dislike, it’s the opposite. I would never consider doing anything else anywhere else. So, it’ll be bittersweet when I go,” Lorge said.
Lorge feels he is leaving the office on a high note and that he is very excited for the next chapter at the office with Sheriff-elect Burton being sworn in.
“(I want to give) a huge huge thank you to the people in the county. Every aspect has been phenomenal,” Lorge said. “I’m excited to see the positive change, (Burton brings) something new and fresh to the table and that’s a good thing. I believe the future of the sheriff’s office is in excellent hands. I don’t think this office will miss a beat.”
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.