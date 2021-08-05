Sherburne Refuge would like to recognize all of the Adopt-a-Road volunteers for their commitment, hard work and willingness to help keep the refuge pristine.
Adopt-a-Road participants volunteer for Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and work to clean roadsides that border and bisect refuge land. This spring, during the months of April, May and June, 67 individuals volunteered their time and cleaned approximately 23 miles of refuge roads.
The Adopt-a-Road program is vital to the maintenance of the refuge. Following a hiatus for the spring and fall seasons in 2020, volunteers had a bigger job to complete this spring. Our volunteer’s dedication, commitment and flexibility shined through this season as they overcame obstacles. Throughout these three months, litter from the refuge filled an 8-yard capacity dumpster. That’s more than 1400 gallons of trash removed from the refuge! Adopt-a-Road is not only a clean-up operation; it works to educate both our visitors and volunteers about the responsibility of land stewardship. Each time a volunteer is spotted walking down a roadside, we are reminded of our shared responsibility to care for the land and the effort that is required to preserve our refuge. The fact that Adopt-a-Road volunteers not only share this sense of responsibility, but take action to make it better is what makes them so special, valued, and appreciated.
Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is so thankful for the efforts of our dedicated Adopt-a-Road volunteers to keep our roadsides and habitats clean and wildlife friendly. Sherburne Refuge would also like to thank Ace Solid Waste for donating a dumpster for our Adopt-a-Road program to use during the three month clean-up.
Sherburne Refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and is located near the cities of Princeton, Zimmerman and St. Cloud in central Minnesota. For more information, visit its website here.
The mission of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.