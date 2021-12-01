The following from the Princeton-Milaca area were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
•Steven Lee Mason, 63 of Princeton, for felony 2nd Degree Assault and misdemeanor Domestic Assault.
Incident reports:
19- Holiday Gas Station on US Highway 169 NW in Zimmerman reported a gas drive off in the amount of $41.01.
20- Kevin Scott on 5th Ave North in Zimmerman reported the theft of a 2022 Look Travel Trailer (black and gray) and a 2018 Polaris 570CC ATV (green). Estimated value of the items taken is $23,757.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.