The following from the Princeton-Milaca area were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

•Steven Lee Mason, 63 of Princeton, for felony 2nd Degree Assault and misdemeanor Domestic Assault.

Incident reports: 

19- Holiday Gas Station on US Highway 169 NW in Zimmerman reported a gas drive off in the amount of $41.01.

20- Kevin Scott on 5th Ave North in Zimmerman reported the theft of a 2022 Look Travel Trailer (black and gray) and a 2018 Polaris 570CC ATV (green).  Estimated value of the items taken is $23,757.00.

