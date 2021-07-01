Car Seat Distribution Classes
Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. If eligible, residents of Sherburne County can receive a car seat for a $20 suggested donation. Call to find out income guidelines (families who are on WIC or children on medical assistance are automatically eligible). Call for an appointment or more information, 763-765-4112 or 1-800-433-5239.
First Steps Central MN Personal Nurses
Benton, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County have a team of Personal Nurses who connect with families that are pregnant or recently had a baby. Our Nurses offer support and information to be the best parent you can be, have a safe, loving home for you and your baby, connect to resources in your community to get things needed for your baby, and find ways to continue your education and develop job skills. The program is at no cost to you. Call 763-276-0441 or visit www.firststepscentralmn.org for more information.
HIV testing
Free and confidential testing is available by appointment at: Sherburne County Health and Human Services, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, MN 55330. Contact our HIV tester at 763-765-4000.
Immunization/ Covid-19 Vaccine Tuesdays
Sherburne County Public Health is offering free Covid-19 Vaccine, and offering free or low cost immunizations for children 18 years of age or younger and uninsured or underinsured adults 19 years and older in Minnesota who meet eligibility guidelines on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call for an appointment or more information, 763-765-4000 or 1-800-433-5239.
WIC (Women, Infants & Children)
Is for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, recently had a baby, infants and children to their 5th birthday. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, healthy foods and referrals to health services/community resources. The service is free, and you or your children may be eligible. For more information, please call 763-765-4116 or 1-800-433-5239, or check out the website http://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/hhs/wic.php. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in the administration of its programs. WIC is an equal opportunity provider.
