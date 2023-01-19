 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

Sherburne County ‘thrilled’ to get $7M toward Zimmerman interchange

Klobuchar in Sherburne.jpg
Buy Now

Sherburne County officials left a meeting with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River. Left to right are Klobuchar, County Board Chair Lisa Fobbe, County Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski, County Administrator Bruce Messelt and Josh Ortiz, outreach director with Klobuchar’s office.

 Joni Astrup / Star News

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, visited Otsego and Elk River last week to hear more about local infrastructure and economic development priorities and to discuss federal funding recently approved for two key local projects. Otsego is getting $3.4 million for a drinking water treatment project and Sherburne County will receive $7 million to help fund construction of a proposed $48 million interchange project in Zimmerman. Klobuchar helped secure funding for both projects.

Sherburne County Board Chair Lisa Fobbe said they are “thrilled” about a new $7 million federal appropriation for the Highway 169-County Road 4 interchange in Zimmerman.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred