2021-2022 recap: The Milaca boys basketball team took a step in the right direction last year on the hardwood, winning 16 games, the most for the program in 18 years, before falling in the Section 6AA Quarterfinals to eventual state champion in Annandale.
The season left the Wolves feeling like they left some meat on the bone as they come into this year hungry for more, said coach Kaleb Anderson.
“I think we all felt like we didn’t reach our potential,” said Anderson. “We did so good Milaca-wise and yet, a lot of the guys thought it wasn’t good enough.”
Key returners: Back for Milaca in the 2022-2023 season will feature a huge portion of talent for the Wolves.
“Everyone is back,” said Anderson.
Starring that grouping of players is a big senior class, spearheaded by guards, Lewis Wolbert and Peyton Hunt with forwards Kyle Martin, Trace Hasz and Jaeger Ash for the same starting five that Milaca trotted out on most nights last season.
“We have a special group of seniors,” said Anderson.
Wolbert led the way with 16.3 points per game while Hunt sat at 14.6. Martin and Hasz both added over 10 points per game, grabbing 9.2 and 6.4 rebounds, respectively.
Coming off the bench has seniors Dylan Greninger and Griffin Boldt for the Wolves along with junior Braden Taylor as names to watch for.
What to watch for: Into the season for the Wolves, Anderson expects Milaca to use its athleticism to get out and run while being active on defense.
“We think we are going to put up a lot of points and we are going to hold people down,” he said.
While expecting that trend from last year to carry over, a big improvement for the Wolves could be the difference into the new year.
“We want to play fast but one thing I hope people see is that we can be more methodical. We were not methodical last year and when we tried to be, we got too antsy and we didn’t want to move the ball or run our sets,” said Anderson. “If we can change that, the sky is the limit.”
