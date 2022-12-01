Head coach: Kaleb Anderson

2021-2022 recap: The Milaca boys basketball team took a step in the right direction last year on the hardwood, winning 16 games, the most for the program in 18 years, before falling in the Section 6AA Quarterfinals to eventual state champion in Annandale.

The Milaca boys basketball team will return all five starters from last season’s team that won the most games for the program in the last 18 years. 
