 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rent & Mortgage Contest

Rent & Mortgage Contest


popular

School District, family settle for $27,000 following hockey stick incident

Kim Neubauer

A Facebook post shows the Princeton School District celebrated the retirement of Kim Neubauer. The post was removed after allegations of abuse surfaced.

 Princeton School District Facebook page

A student hit with hockey stick by a teacher in a school physical education class has received a sizable cash settlement from the Princeton School District.

The 8-year-old boy was awarded $27,000 following a court-approved settlement between Independent School District 477 and Jodi and Lance Johnson, who filed a Sept. 23 lawsuit against the school district on behalf of their son.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred