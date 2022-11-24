School District, family settle for $27,000 following hockey stick incident

A student hit with hockey stick by a teacher in a school physical education class has received a sizable cash settlement from the Princeton School District.
The 8-year-old boy was awarded $27,000 following a court-approved settlement between Independent School District 477 and Jodi and Lance Johnson, who filed a Sept. 23 lawsuit against the school district on behalf of their son.
The two parties negotiated a settlement, which was approved by Judge Thomas Knapp on Friday, Nov. 18.
The boy was allegedly hit in the mouth with the hockey stick by teacher Kimberly Neubauer in March 2022.
He lost a tooth due to the hit and suffered a deep laceration on his face, according to the settlement agreement filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. Attorney John Westrick, representing the Johnsons during the Nov. 18 court hearing in Mille Lacs County District Court, said the boy lost a baby tooth. The boy’s mother elaborated.
The boy suffered trauma to his gums, a laceration on his lower lip, and needed a spacer put in because the tooth he lost wasn’t expected to come out for another two years or so, Jodi Johnson told the court.
“We expect he will have problems with dental work going forward,” she added.
Following the alleged incident, a Princeton police officer was informed by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) that a child was injured when a teacher identified as Neubauer threw a hockey stick toward the child at Princeton Primary School. Police were contacted after the MDE conducted an initial investigation, court records state.
On April 11, Princeton Police requested to view video surveillance filmed during the late March physical education class. Police personnel viewed the video on April 27.
Neubauer’s employment with the District ended on June 3 and as a result, Neubauer is no longer an employee of the District.
About three months after the alleged assault, Kimberly Neubauer was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with one felony count of third-degree assault-causing substantial bodily harm.
Neubauer had her first court appearance on Oct. 25. She has an omnibus hearing scheduled for De. 27.
As part of the settlement agreement between the Johnsons and the school district, Knapp is allowing the Johnsons to be reimbursed for about $2,000 in dental and medical bills. The boy was uninsured at the time of the incident and the Johnsons paid the bills out of pocket, they said during the Nov. 18 court proceeding. $5,400 in attorney fees will also be paid from the settlement proceeds, leaving the boy about $20,000 on his 18th birthday.
The boy has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder due to the incident, Jodi Johnson said in court. The boy is seeing a therapist because of emotional trauma suffered because of the incident. The cost of therapy will also come from the settlement proceeds.
Because of the trauma of being hit by a hockey stick by a teacher, the boy is reluctant to want to go to school and is experiencing trust issues in regards to teachers, Jodi Johnson said of her son.
When asked by Judge Knapp about the boy’s performance in school, Johnson replied, “He is barely hanging on.”
The boy’s performance is below average, she added.
But the boy is surrounded by a support system at the school.
“He is coming along in a positive direction,” Jodi Johnson said.
Towards the end of the hearing, Attorney Westrick expressed his thanks for the settlement and settlement hearing and asked the court to approve the agreement.
“It seems like a reasonable settlement,” Judge Knapp replied.
Knapp noted that it was his observation that the injuries suffered by the boy were more psychological than physical.
Knapp also made it clear to the Johnsons that the money being awarded in the settlement is for the boy.
“You understand it’s his money,” Knapp asked the boy’s parents.
Knapp suggested that the settlement award could be used for the boy’s future education when he turns 18.
The funds will be deposited into an account at a Princeton financial institution. No withdrawals will be made from the account for medical bills or therapy sessions without an order from the court, the agreement states.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.