2021-2022: Having a young team on the court for the Faith Christian Saints, the club was able to move towards competitiveness under first year coach Scott Becker.
“I think it went really well,” said Becker on his first year with the Saints. “We had a young team with half the team never playing basketball before and we still won five games.”
The Saints dropped two straight in the Christian Athletic League Tournament to bring their year to a close.
Key returners: Faith Christian will have no shortage of returning talents as the team brings back all five starters and its sixth man off the bench.
“That will be a big key,” said Becker.
Leading that group will be seniors Branden Becker and Eli Amundson. Becker was able to fill it up on a nightly basis last season for the Saints as he averaged 29 point per game while Amundson provided that supplemental option with 10.2 points on average.
The other options for the Saints all remain underclassmen.
What to watch for: With all the starters back for the Saints, the squad looks to make a big jump in the standings.
“They want to be competitive against everybody in our league,” said Becker.
In order to make that jump, it will rely on the upperclassmen to bring the younger players up to speed.
“To get to where we want to be while still having that young team; we really need to work hard and have the experienced players step up,” said Becker.
