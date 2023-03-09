Ruth Sunshine Douglas, a pillar of Princeton

Mille Lacs County Historical Society hosting presentation March 11
Throughout Princeton’s history there have been a multitude of people who were pillars of the community as it developed into the modern city known today.
Princeton’s Mille Lacs County Historical Society (MLCHS) is looking to share that history with others for its new series Pillars of Princeton.
Pillars of Princeton will be a series of presentations and displays about the most influential people to the development of Princeton.
The first presentation is set to take place on Saturday, March 11 featuring Ruth Sunshine Douglas.
“My job when I first started to volunteer here was to go to the archive room, pick out a box, write it all down (everything in it), put it on the computer so you can search it and find it,” said MLCHS volunteer and head researcher on the project Linda Anderson. “Barry (Schreiber) and I were talking one time, and I said ‘we’ve got enough stuff back there we could do displays about the people that started this town or helped run this town,’ and we thought of Ruth Douglas.”
Ruth Douglas was the last superintendent of country schools in Mille Lacs County and had a large impact on the schools in the area which has trickled into the schools we know today.
According to Anderson, Ruth used to write newsletters that would be distributed to teachers and one room school houses throughout the county full of curriculum and information for teachers on what they should be teaching.
Born in 1895, Ruth lived through the era of country schools of which there were 59 throughout the county. Country schools were one room school houses that taught kids up to eighth grade. At the time, only four schools in Mille Lacs County taught 12 grade levels.
The country schools used to be the social hubs of the small communities outside of the city, and they were often used for social gatherings and to hold district court as traveling into the city was often too difficult.
“The schools were such a foundational part of what we had, they were pretty important,” Anderson said. “You had to make your own community out of your neighbors, and that’s why a lot of communities were all the same (nationality like French or German).”
Ruth Douglas lived through the fight to let women vote, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, and she saw the first person land on the moon.
She also watched as industrialization and the development of technology forced the country schools to close or consolidate and join the city schools, completely changing the way of life for small country neighborhoods.
“After World War II it became painfully obvious that those little country schools just weren’t going to cut it anymore,” Anderson said. “They didn’t have libraries or science labs. It seemed obvious, but those people did not want to lose their schools and the control over their kids, so they fought it. From 1947 to 1970, they fought it and the school districts refused to consolidate.”
But then a law passed that required all schools to teach 12 grades by July of 1971 which forced the hands of the country schools and became the end of the one room schoolhouse.
“She was so aware that the consolidation was going to happen, but she really wanted to do the most she could for her teachers and her kids,” Anderson said.
So, Ruth helped with the transition from those schoolhouses into the era of larger city-based public schools.
Boxes of information and artifacts on Ruth Douglas will be available on display for view during the first Pillars of Princeton presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 in the MLCHS’s Amdall room.
In the future the MLCHS hopes to feature other influential people of Princeton through the Pillar of Princeton presentations quarterly, or as soon as they are able to collect and sort through the information on hand.
For questions or to learn more about the Pillar of Princeton presentations, contact Barry Schreiber at 763-607-3195.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
