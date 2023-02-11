Sports M BBB Brock hits shot.jpg
Buy Now

Milaca’s Brock Gothmann and Rush City coach Tryg Thompson bump fists prior to the memorable moment for the special education student on Thursday, Feb. 2.

 Michael Pappas

The Milaca boys basketball program did it again.

Last season, the Wolves gave Tyler Pearson, then a senior and special education student in the Milaca school district, a chance to take the floor and sink the first basket on Senior Night. This year, Milaca did the same for Brock Gothmann.

Load comments