Sports P GBB falls in opener.jpg

Princeton’s Myranda Griesert scored 18 points for the Tigers versus Duluth East on Nov. 23. 

 Photo by Michael Pappas Union-Times

For the better part of a decade, this moment had been building for new Princeton girls basketball coach in Rob Lark.

Sports P GBB falls in opener 2.jpg

The Princeton girls basketball program has a new face leading the way as Rob Lark has taken over as head coach for the Tigers. 

“I’ve been coaching high school girls basketball for the past 10 years,” said Lark. “I’ve coached four years at Andover High School as an assistant and the past six years at Eden Prairie High School as an assistant. I felt like it was time for me to finally become a head coach,” he said.

