For the better part of a decade, this moment had been building for new Princeton girls basketball coach in Rob Lark.
“I’ve been coaching high school girls basketball for the past 10 years,” said Lark. “I’ve coached four years at Andover High School as an assistant and the past six years at Eden Prairie High School as an assistant. I felt like it was time for me to finally become a head coach,” he said.
That journey reached it next step on Nov. 23, as Lark made his debut as the leading voice for the Tigers, battling Duluth East to kick of the campaign. Lark takes over for Pedro Valdivieso, who coached the team for the past three years.
Inheriting a younger squad, Lark and the Tigers tried to tame the Greyhounds but youthful mistakes led to a 63-45 loss.
“We made some young mistakes throughout the game,” said Lark. “I feel like we showed a lot of resolve but the fouls got to us.”
The Tigers committed 25 fouls, leading to a 32-18 free throw disparity in favor of Duluth East in the season opening defeat.
Into the contest between the Greyhounds and Tigers, the standalone season opener for the Minnesota girls high school basketball season as the first game of the season for any program, the Tigers got off to a hot start.
Princeton powered to an 11-5 lead in the early goings before the Greyhounds got their legs underneath them. Duluth East raced out to surge ahead via a 15-2 run before the Tigers answered with a bucket by Kyleigh Noble down low making it 20-15 with 4:41 to go in the first half.
The Greyhounds continued to play well into half to grab a 10-point advantage at 34-24 after the first 18 minutes of action. Since holding the six-point lead, Duluth East outscored the Tigers by 16 points into the intermission.
Needing a spark to spell the offense, senior Myranda Griesert provided that in the second half. Griesert and the Tigers cut into the double digit lead, bringing it to just six points at 42-36 after a three-pointer by the senior from straight away, prompting a timeout by the Greyhounds with 9:25 to go in the game.
“I liked having the ball in my hands and having people who were going to give me opportunities,” said Griesert, who finished with 18 points on what was her 18th birthday.
“18 points for the 18th birthday,” she said, with a smile.
Within striking distance of Duluth East, the fouls started to pile up for the Tigers, resulting in free points at the line for the Greyhounds. Shooting at a 65 percent clip for the night, Duluth East slowly built its lead back up to take the contest by a deceptive final score of 63-45.
“I’m really proud of the way we kept fighting,” said Griesert following the loss.
Griesert’s 18 points led the team followed by Sadie Meyer and her six points as next leading scorer for the Tigers.
Lark bringing energy
As Princeton heads back to the drawing board to seek out that first win in Lark’s coaching career, the vibe around the program is going to remain positive regardless of what the season brings.
“Right now, our main thing is trying being very positive and creating that atmosphere where they want to come and they want to play,” said Lark. “Once you get that, it’s going to be a good foundation for them to be able to succeed on the court.”
Bringing that vigor to the team has the group embracing Lark as the voice in the room.
“I’m really happy with the coaching change. It’s always good to have some change,” said Griesert. “We’ve been working really hard at practice getting used to him and I feel like he brings a lot of energy,” she continued.
Keeping things light doesn’t mean the young Tigers, who have just two seniors on the roster in Madeline Hallberg and Griesert, don’t want to compete.
“We’re going to be a team that people don’t expect a lot from but once we get on the court, we are going to be trouble,” said Lark of his expectations of the season.
Bulldogs loom
Following the game versus Duluth East, a trip to take on the state runner ups of Class AAA in the Becker Bulldogs was next for the Tigers.
Competing hard and seeing where things land is all Princeton has on its mind, said Griesert.
“We’re going to compete, try our best and whatever the outcome is, as long as we tried our best, that’s what we get.”
Princeton and Becker played on Nov. 29 in a contest that was completed after the Union-Times’ deadline.
