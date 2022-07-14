Rise Above unexpectedly brings World War II history to Princeton with portable movie theater

A large 50-foot trailer paid an unexpected visit to the city of Princeton over the weekend of July 8 - 10 in the parking lot of Marv’s True Value.
The trailer features a portable movie theater in an effort to educate communities around the nation about two important groups of fighters from World War II.
CAF Rise Above is a traveling exhibit sharing short documentary films about the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP).
“We travel around to different states every weekend with our exhibit. It’s a 50-foot trailer that opens up three wide into an IMAX theater basically,” said Kelly Collin, exhibit coordinator. “Inside we show a 15 minute version and a 30 minute version of two documentaries that the CAF did. One about the Tuskegee Airmen and one about the WASPS from WWII.”
During a typical visit, the Rise Above trailer will go to the local airport, but because of the location of the Princeton Airport, the decision was made to bring the trailer to a more easily accessible location for the public which happened to be the parking lot of Marv’s True Value.
The trailer made its way to Princeton because of a cancellation in Michigan.
“We actually had a cancellation in Michigan, but we have some local friends in this area that thought it would be good to host us since we had some down time,” Collin said. “We kind of go wherever people need us and want us.”
The exhibit was free to the public. A free inspirational dog tag with the exhibit’s six principles on it was presented to students visiting as part of a school or educational outreach program.
While the videos shown about the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASPs are to help spread education about their stories, they are also used as an inspirational tool to help people rise above adversity.
“This has been around for awhile now, and it’s amazing being able to travel and educate people about the two different subjects because they both triumphed over adversity during WWII, they both just wanted to serve their country, and they ended up working hard to make sure that happens,” Collin said.
The video about the WASPs told their story, and how after only three months of training, the women were thrust into their role ferrying airplanes from multiple locations.
“They (the WASPs) were only used for maybe 18 - 22 months out of the war, but they made a huge impact because they would literally ferry all of the airplanes from location to location,” Collin said. “They had to learn how to fly many different airplanes because they had to fly anything that was given to them. In the war, basically the only thing they didn’t do was combat.”
In the other video about the Tuskegee Airmen, it also shares their story from WWII.
“The Tuskegee Airmen video goes over all the different things they had to go through, and even when they came out of WWII, they had a lot of other struggles they had to deal with. But what’s great about this is that they showed and proved themselves that they were one the better of the groups and squadrons that would take B17’s into war,” Collin said. “They were actually requested at one point instead of being assigned. So, they got a reputation and they were requested by a lot of different areas.”
Through these two videos, the CAF Rise Above portable exhibit trailer also aims to inspire with their six principles of aim high, believe in yourself, use your brain, never quit, be ready to go, and expect to win.
According to Collin, the six principles are geared towards kids to inspire them to chase their dreams.
“We focus on everybody, but we also like to focus on the kids because they’re the generation that’s up and coming,” Collin said. “We want people to understand that if you have a dream, go for it like our six principals. If you have that mindset, you’ll make your dreams come true.”
While the CAF Rise Above exhibit was only in town from July 8-10, the education they provide can still be accessed through their website at https://cafriseabove.org/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.