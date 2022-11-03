 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Responses to University of Minnesota regent’s question

  • 0
Joe Nathan Column Logo MT

University of Minnesota Regent Steve Sviggum’s recent question about the possibility of too much diversity offers students, faculty and staff a terrific opportunity. They can explain how various forms of diversity produce a stronger, better education. Some have started doing this, as described below. I hope they continue and expand their efforts.

As many readers know, Sviggum questioned whether the diversity at the University of Minnesota, Morris, was contributing to its significant decline in enrollment. According to Sue Dieter, the school’s public relations and communication specialist, the university’s fall 2022 enrollment includes 1,086 students; 56% are white, 32% are Native American. Overall, 41% are Black, Native American, Hispanic or Asian or Pacific Islander. Ten percent are international students. This has made national news, via a story in the Washington Post (https://wapo.st/3MP3O43), as well as social media posts.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred