Rep. Isaac Schultz hears from constituents over Easter break

Minnesota House Representative of District 10B Isaac Schultz (R) spent his Easter legislative break visiting with his constituents across central Minnesota, including his constituents in Milaca.
The legislative break comes 13 weeks into the legislative session with six weeks remaining when the break concluded.
Schultz made the decision to tour Central Minnesota to hear from his constituents and keep them informed about actions taking place at the state capitol.
“I just want to be accessible to the people I represent for as long as I have the chance to represent you. So, that’s why I’m here today,” Schultz said.
With around 10 constituents in attendance at his visit to Milaca City Hall Wednesday, April 5, Schultz began the discussion with information about the state’s budget.
According to Schultz, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proposed a 30 percent increase in state spending compared to the previous budget cycle.
“The governor has proposed to spend more than the budget surplus. So, we have a nearly $20 billion surplus and the governor has proposed to spend more than the amount of money in the surplus and raise taxes and fees on things like access to state parks or fishing,” Schultz said. “It is a 30 percent increase in state spending for one budget cycle. That is insane and it has never ever happened like that before.”
To pay for the proposed increase in spending, Schultz said there are multiple proposals for different tax increases including an increase in payroll taxes in an effort to pay for the proposed paid family and medical leave program, increases to delivery fees for things like pizza or DoorDash delivery, and an increased fees for fishing, hunting, and accessing state parks.
After beginning the discussion with the current status with the state’s budget, Schultz opened the discussion for questions from his constituents, the first of which relating to plans for state spending.
Q: How much money does the legislature intend to spend? If they’re going to raise taxes, burn up the surplus, and run a bonding bill, what is the ultimate amount they intend to spend?
Schultz: “The current budget we are operating on that was passed two years ago is $52 billion dollars. The surplus that we have and the amount of money the governor is intending to spend would bring us right next to $70 billion dollars. A 30 percent increase in spending. That is the largest increase in state history,” Schultz said. “We are on an unsustainable path. Assuming that we have the chance to be in the majority in two years, we are going to have to do things like, as an example, they just passed free school lunches and breakfasts for all students. That program costs $200 million which is considered in education. We are going to have to cut that.”
Schultz went on to discuss plans he has for welfare reform within the state, including plans to help people transition away from welfare funding and back into the workforce.
“I want to prioritize welfare reform. To basically get people into the workforce. One of the growing concerns as the baby boomers retire, we are going to have larger gaps in our workforce. We need as many people as possible to be working,” Schultz said. “We need to help them to help create a path to get them off of government assistance, to create that off-ramp for them to get off of it and get back to a fully sustaining life.”
Following discussions on state spending, the conversation moved to discussions about gun regulations and protections from violence within schools.
Q: After the events that took place in Nashville and the state reported that the shooter chose the school he did because it did not have an armed guard, I realized there is a glaring violation of the 14th Amendment to do with equal protections in schools. Students in Pease or Foreston do not have a student liaison officer, so some students are protected and others are not.
Schultz: “I think that this is a concerning issue. It doesn’t matter where your school is, your students should be safe. I think that following the tragic murder in Nashville, I have seen it help the conversation towards things that us as conservatives have been talking about for a while, of having armed guards in our schools. One thing I’m choosing to take as a positive is Dean Phillips, who represents the West Metro, came out in support of armed guards in schools. Democrats have never said that, so I see that as positive, and I think it is going to change the conversation,” Schultz said. “I will bring up what you said about the 14th amendment. Minnesota is helping to lead the way on some of this stuff. A Lakeville school has made some recent upgrades to the security in their schools. It is actually such a model that one of my republican colleagues has introduced a bill to incentivize and provide some tax credits to schools that are willing to make new investments into security and security plans. It has garnered bipartisan support.”
Q: Rather than at the state level, do you think it would be better to tackle that issue at the school level? At the school board level?
Schultz: “I do. I don’t think that there’s a limitation on that right now. I don’t think that there is a state law that precludes a school from doing that right now, but if there is, I will certainly take a look at it, but I agree,” Schultz said. “Those of us in this room believe in a government that governs less, and that we govern ourselves on a local level. We’ve seen a lot of positive framework towards this idea in the last couple of years, from more people running for local governments, a new generation of people willing to step up.”
As the discussions came to a close, Schultz ended by sharing the information he knows about the current gun regulation proposals in Minnesota.
“There’s two pieces of anti-Second Amendment that still appear to be moving during this legislative session. The two bills are universal background checks and red flag laws. Things related to banning assault rifles, safe storage, magazine limits, or age limits, have all fallen by the wayside,” Schultz said. “Universal background checks would lead to gun registration. You want your son, for example, to take your gun for the weekend to go shoot pheasants, and then return it back. There would be no exceptions, they could then criminalize you. It’s a slippery slope.”
Schultz went on to say that the best way to be heard at the state level is to show up and testify to those that represent you.
“You are represented by your national group or your state level group, but when they look you in the eyes, they have a lot harder time saying no to you. We are governed by those who show up at every level of government. Let’s continue to show up more,” Schultz said.
Schultz’s tour over the Easter legislative break took him to Aikin, Milaca, Onamia, Upsala, Royalton, Pierz, Little Falls, and Swanville.
The legislative session returned from its break on Tuesday, April 11.
To learn more about Isaac Schultz, visit his website at https://isaacschultzmn.com/.
